Happy Birthday Tiger Shroff: Did you know actor wanted to take revenge on Hrithik Roshan for THIS reason?

Tiger Shroff is undeniably one of the most versatile and admired actors in the film industry. Renowned for his exceptional physique, unmatched action stunts, and unparalleled dancing skills, he stands out as a true multi-talented star. Despite his remarkable talents, what truly sets Tiger apart is his grounded and humble nature, fostering a strong connection with audiences, especially among women and children.

As Tiger celebrates another year older, it's an opportune moment to reflect on a memorable instance from his past. There was a time when he expressed his desire to seek revenge on Hrithik Roshan, his co-actor in War.

Tiger Shroff's desire for vengeance against Hrithik Roshan's character in War

In the 2019 action-packed thriller War, Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff engaged in an electrifying face-off, leaving audiences on the edge of their seats. Their intense battle resulted in Tiger's character enduring severe injuries, etching a memorable moment in cinematic history.

In an interview with India Today when asked which character he would like to face off with from the YRF spy-verse, Tiger Shroff candidly expressed his desire for revenge on Roshan's character for the beatdown he received in War. However, he quickly added that despite the desire for vengeance, he holds the Fighter actor in such high regard that he would likely hesitate to enact it.

Advertisement

"If I come back as the bad character, I would probably want my revenge on Hrithik sir for beating me up so badly. But I look up to him so much that I would probably not," mentioned the Baaghi actor.

Tiger Shroff's work front

The actor was last seen in the dystopian science fiction action film Ganapath, co-starring Kriti Sanon and Amitabh Bachchan. He is now gearing up for Ali Abbas Zafar's action thriller film Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. It marks his first collaboration with Akshay Kumar.

The film also stars Prithviraj Sukumaran, Sonakshi Sinha, Manushi Chhillar, Alaya F, and Ronit Bose Roy. It is slated to hit the silver screen on April 11, coinciding with Eid. He will be also seen in Rohit Shetty's Singham Again alongside Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Arjun Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan.

ALSO READ: Bade Miyan Chote Miyan: Akshay Kumar-Tiger Shroff's trip to Lucknow marred with ruckus; here's why