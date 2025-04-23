Kim Kardashian Firmly Responds To Kanye West’s Claims of Not Seeing Son Saint in 2025 Amid Custody Battle; Know What She Said

Kanye West recently claimed on X (formerly Twitter) that he hasn’t seen his son Saint this year, referring to 2025. The rapper wrote, “I HAVE TO SUPPRESS THE FACT THAT MY KIDS HAVE BEEN TAKEN FROM ME AND EVERYONE JUST WATCHES. I need a plan to exercise my rights with my kids.”

However, this statement appears to be inaccurate. Kanye was photographed with nine-year-old Saint earlier this year in January and also spent time with all four of his children earlier this month.

In January 2025, Kanye was spotted leaving a convenience store in Los Angeles with Saint and his three younger children: North, 11; Chicago, 6; and Psalm, 5.

An onlooker recalled, “The kids were buying up the store; they had two carrier bags full of random lollipops and snacks. Myself and a couple of other families noticed him.” According to the Daily Mail, Kanye also spent time with his kids again last week before leaving Los Angeles.

A source close to Kim Kardashian responded to Kanye West’s claim by saying that he had opportunities to see his children but waited until shortly before leaving the city to reach out. The source stated that Kanye had been in Los Angeles for several months but only asked to see North until about a week before his departure.

They added that there were no restrictions on Kanye seeing the kids and that he was free to visit them anytime. However, Kim was said to be cautious about not placing the children in chaotic situations, with their well-being being her top priority.

Kanye’s recent social media activity has raised concerns among fans and observers. In his latest posts, he claimed to have had an incestuous relationship with a cousin during childhood, which he linked to discovering adult magazines in his late mother’s home.

The artist has not named the cousin but previously, he mentioned in a 2018 Jimmy Kimmel Live! interview, “My cousin is locked up for murder and I love him. So he did a bad thing, but I still love him.” Despite his controversial statements, Kanye, who shares four children with Kim from their marriage between 2014 and 2022, continues to have access to them.

