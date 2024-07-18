Hardik Pandya's wife Natasa Stankovic drops first PIC after leaving Mumbai; enjoys 'home sweet home' with son Agastya

Cricketer Hardik Pandya's wife Natasa Stankovic jetted off from Mumbai with her son Agastya on July 17. The mother-son duo was spotted at Mumbai airport as they left the city. Now, today, July 18, Natasa took to her social media handle and shared the first picture after leaving Mumbai and was seen enjoying her home time.

Natasa Stankovic drops picture saying 'home sweet home'

A while ago, Natasa Stankovic took to her Instagram Story and shared a stunning picture of nature. The image captures an empty road stretching towards a horizon bathed in a clear sky. Seemingly, the shot was taken from a balcony. Sharing the picture, she used the hashtag #homesweethome in the photo and also two emoticons.

How did the buzz of Natasa and Hardik getting separated start?

A Reddit post speculated troubles in Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic's marriage life and it went viral. According to the post, Natasa removed her name on Instagram which was written as Natasa Stankovic Pandya earlier. The post further explained that Hardik didn't post anything on her birthday and both of them aren't posting each other on stories either. Natasa also deleted her recent pictures with Hardik except the ones where Agastya is with them.

The Redditor also mentions that Natasa didn't come to watch Hardik in the ongoing IPL and neither did she post Instagram stories regarding the matches and the team. "While krunal and pankhuri still comment on her posts but something is definitely off between both of them," the post mentioned.

"I too think so, recently she has been posting a lot about her faith and quotes like it’ll work out etc. though through her stories it’s clear that she’s still living in the Pandya house, I understand keeping a low profile and not interacting w her on Instagram but she even removed the Pandya surname from her name on Instagram, that deepens my suspicions. Really loved their entire family together, hope it isn’t true," wrote a fan in the comments section.

However, neither Hardik Pandya nor Natasa Stankovic has opened up about the rumors yet.

