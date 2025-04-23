Box Office: Jr NTR joins Prashanth Neel for NTRxNeel shoot; can this duo successfully deliver pan-India blockbuster?

Some collaborations create excitement; others spark a storm. And then, there’s Jr NTR x Prashanth Neel, a combination with the whole country watching. After setting the screens on fire with his ferocious act in Rajamouli's RRR and then Devara: Part 1, NT Rama Rao Junior is back in action, this time teaming up with the man behind KGF and Salaar, director Prashanth Neel. With both stars of Indian cinema currently riding high on massive box office numbers, expectations from their joint project are sky-high.

Neel’s last outing, Salaar: Part 1 Ceasefire, starring Prabhas, grossed over Rs 600 crore worldwide. The film’s scale, visual grit, and storyline turned it into a pan-India sensation. Jr NTR, on the other hand, closed Devara: Part 1 with a powerful Rs 408 crore run globally, cementing his place among India’s top-tier mass heroes. The film featured him in dual roles and brought together a fresh cast, including Janhvi Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan.

Now, the shoot for their highly anticipated project is in full swing. Jr NTR has officially joined Neel’s next action entertainer set, with the current schedule unfolding in a massive port set built in Mangalore, Karnataka. While the shoot began a few days ago without him, NTR stepped into the frame on Tuesday, and crucial action sequences are now underway. This schedule is expected to run for at least a week.

Backed by Mythri Movie Makers and NTR Arts, and with music by Ravi Basrur, the film is gearing up for a summer 2026 release. While not much has been revealed about the storyline, the buzz is that it’s packed with Neel’s trademark high-voltage action, built around a powerful central character, tailored for NTR’s screen presence.

In a market where content and mass appeal need to strike the perfect balance, this film might just be the game-changer. With Jr NTR’s intensity and Prashanth Neel’s vision, all eyes are now on what this dynamic duo is about to unleash. Guess what? Some rumors indicate that the film is tentatively titled Dragon!

