PHOTOS: 5 Celebrity Spottings of the Day; Ajay Devgn attends Raid 2 song release with Yo Yo Honey Singh, Bhumi Pednekar stuns at The Royals trailer launch

Ajay Devgn, Yo Yo Honey Singh, and others attended the grand launch of the track, Money Money, from the upcoming movie, Raid 2. Bhumi Pednekar was also spotted at the trailer launch of The Royals. Here are some big celebrity sightings from April 22, 2025.

1. Ajay Devgn attends Raid 2 song release with Yo Yo Honey Singh

On April 22, 2025, the team of Raid 2 unveiled their new track, Money Money. At the grand event, many B-town celebs, including Ajay Devgn and Yo Yo Honey Singh, arrived. They were also joined by producer Bhushan Kumar and Aaman Devgan. For the unknown, the film is scheduled for release on May 1, 2025.

2. Bhumi Pednekar looks like a vision in white at trailer launch of The Royals

Bhumi Pednekar and Ishaan Khatter’s Netflix series, The Royals, is all set to release. Ahead of the show’s debut on the OTT platform, the makers hosted a trailer launch, which was attended by many Bollywood celebs. Bhumi, who is leading the show with Ishaan and Zeenat Aman, was spotted having a blast at the event. The actress looked like a vision in her white floor-length dress, which she paired with matching high heels and blingy jewelry.

3. Aditya Roy Kapur spotted post gym session

It’s been a while since the paparazzi spotted Aditya Roy Kapur out and about in the city. However, on Tuesday, the shutterbugs managed to get a glimpse of the Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani star. Kapur was papped heading to his car after hitting the gym. Even in his t-shirt, sweatshirt, shorts, and chappal look, he managed to grab the attention of his fans.

4. Rasha Thadani takes her grandmother for an outing

Azaad debutant Rasha Thadani was spotted doing her granddaughter duties on April 22, 2025. The daughter of Raveena Tandon was seen bringing her grandmother for an outing in the city.

5. Tanishaa Mukerji papped after gym

Actress Tanishaa Mukerji was also snapped post having a successful workout at her gym. The sister of Kajol and daughter of senior actress Tanuja looked cute in her gym wear.

