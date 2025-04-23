Who is Aneet Padda? 6 things to know about Ahaan Panday's leading lady in YRF and Mohit Suri's Saiyaara

Yash Raj Films recently unveiled their next big-screen romance, Saiyaara, directed by Mohit Suri. Scheduled to hit theaters on July 18, 2025, the film marks the Bollywood debut of Ahaan Panday, cousin of actress Ananya Panday. Playing the female lead opposite him is Aneet Padda, an emerging talent who has already been seen in a few notable projects. Here's everything you need to know about the young actress.

Advertisement

Who is Aneet Padda?

Aneet Padda was born on October 14, 2002. With a charming screen presence and expressive acting, she is slowly carving out her space in the entertainment industry.

Aneet Padda's debut

Aneet made her Hindi film debut with the 2022 film Salaam Venky, directed by Revathy. She played the role of Nandini in this slice-of-life drama that starred Kajol and Vishal Jethwa in lead roles.

Aneet Padda's work in OTT space

In 2024, Aneet was seen in a key role in Amazon Prime Video’s series Big Girls Don’t Cry. She portrayed the character Roohi, in a layered and emotionally resonant role. The show starred a mix of young and veteran actors, including Pooja Bhatt, Raima Sen, Zoya Hussain and Mukul Chadda.

Aneet Padda's work in Ads

Apart from films and OTT, Aneet has featured in several television commercials. Her ad campaigns range from fashion and lifestyle to skincare and FMCG brands, contributing to her visibility among the youth.

Advertisement

Aneet Padda's social media presence

Aneet maintains a low-key yet authentic social media presence. Her Instagram bio reads, “Authentically pretending,” and she currently has over 35,000 followers. Her posts mostly include glimpses from her professional shoots and candid behind-the-scenes moments.

Aneet Padda's role as the main lead

Saiyaara will mark Aneet’s first lead role in a major commercial Hindi film. Sharing the screen with debutant Ahaan Panday, Aneet steps into the spotlight in a story described as an intense love drama by director Mohit Suri. With Saiyaara, Aneet joins the new generation of actors being launched by Yash Raj Films.

Presented by Aditya Chopra and produced by Akshaye Widhani, the film also brings together Mohit Suri and YRF for the first time. Scheduled for a worldwide release on July 18, 2025, Saiyaara is set to give Aneet her first full-fledged mainstream visibility.

ALSO READ: Who is Ahaan Panday? 8 things to know about Ananya Panday's cousin who is set to make Bollywood debut with YRF and Mohit Suri's Saiyaara