Noah Schnapp Claims Stranger Things Season 5 Finale Will ‘Shatter’ Fans; ‘There’s Not Going To Be A Dry Eye’

While Stranger Things is finding new life on the Broadway stage, the end of the original series looms near— and according to Noah Schnapp in a conversation with The Hollywood Reporter, it's going to hit hard. The young star joined fellow cast members at the premiere of Stranger Things: The First Shadow in New York City, teasing what’s to come in the much-anticipated final season of the Netflix hit.

Advertisement

Set in 1959 Hawkins, The First Shadow serves as a prequel to the beloved sci-fi series, introducing high school versions of familiar characters like Joyce, Hopper, and Bob Newby. Written by Kate Trefry and produced by the Duffer Brothers, the play weaves seamlessly into the show's established mythology, laying the groundwork for the explosive Season 5 finale.

Ross Duffer explained how closely the play and final season were developed together to ensure narrative cohesion. “The play starts to tee up things that are going to be big reveals in season five without giving everything away,” he shared.

Shawn Levy, executive producer and director, added that seeing the stage production gave him a “deeper empathy” for the characters, which helped shape his direction for the upcoming season.

Several cast members, including Schnapp, Natalia Dyer, and Jamie Campbell Bower, were present at the Broadway event. Schnapp, taking in the play for the first time, offered an emotional glimpse into the final season: “People are going to be truly devastated. There won’t be a dry eye.” Still, he assured fans that the finale will also be deeply satisfying.

Advertisement

Ross Duffer echoed that sentiment, describing Season 5 as the show’s “fastest start” and “most emotional season yet,” capturing the end of both the characters' stories and the audience’s journey through Hawkins.

As fans embrace the haunting nostalgia of The First Shadow, the countdown to the final season of Stranger Things continues. With cast members promising tears, thrills, and emotional closure, the finale is shaping up to be a powerful farewell to the Upside Down.

'Went Out Of Her Way To...': Noah Schnapp Showers Praise On Stranger Things Mom Winona Ryder