George Clooney Explains Why He's NOT Pleased With Wife Amal's Surprise Parties Amid Divorce Rumors

It seems that George Clooney has an understandable reason why his reactions are underwhelming when his wife, Amal, whom he married in 2014, throws him surprise parties. The actor touched up on this in his latest interview.

Clooney appeared in Variety’s Actors on Actors Broadway edition, during which he had a conversation with Patti LuPone. The veteran star shared that it's hard for his wife to get a rise out of him.

Clooney stated that Amal keeps trying to throw surprise parties for him. Each time individuals come out and say “surprise,” the actor says, “Hey, how are you doing?” and his spouse asks him, “Are you not surprised?”

Ocean's Eleven star told LuPone, “I just have low blood pressure. It doesn’t often appear that I’m nervous when I’m in knots.”

This comes amid the recent media speculation about their alleged split. But it seems there may not be trouble in paradise at all as the actor did not shy away from praising his wife during interview with Gayle King on CBS Mornings.

The performer told King that he and Amal are “having a really great time in life.” Clooney also referred to a past interview with King when he revealed that the pair never argued.

Clooney revealed that they were “trying to find something to fight about.”

The actor expressed feeling very “extraordinarily lucky” to have crossed paths with his wife. The performer stated, “I feel as if I hit the jackpot. There isn’t a day that goes by where I don’t think I’m the luckiest man in the world. So it’s great."

