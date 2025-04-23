Hit 3 North America Advance Bookings Update: Nani's action-thriller crosses USD 100k with 7 days to go

Something exciting is brewing for Telugu film fans in North America. HIT: The Third Case, Natural Star Nani’s next big-screen outing, has already crossed USD 100,000 in advance bookings and it’s still seven days away from release. For a film in this genre, that’s not just promising; it’s electric.

Best known for his natural charm in romantic and family dramas, Nani is taking a sharp detour into the world of gritty action thrillers with HIT 3. Directed by Sailesh Kolanu and backed by Wall Poster Cinema, this third installment in the HIT franchise is all set for a May 1st release.

As always, Nani isn’t just relying on content; he’s putting in the groundwork too. Known for his promotional hustle, Nani takes his films from city to city and even across countries. And the results speak for themselves. His recent release, Saripodhaa Sanivaaram, did over USD 2 million in North America, cementing his connection with overseas Telugu audiences. With the clock ticking down, industry trackers are predicting a Day 1 opening of around USD 750K in North America for HIT 3, which would be a huge start for an action thriller of this scale. And if the movie turns out to be too good to resist, surely Million Dollar Club is a sure thing for Nani.

But Nani isn’t going to have a solo run. On May 1st, he’s going head-to-head with Tamil star Suriya, who’s returning to Telugu screens with Retro. A romantic action entertainer directed by Karthik Subbaraj, Retro stars Suriya alongside Pooja Hegde and is riding high on nostalgia, especially among fans who still remember his iconic hits like Ghajini, Singham, and Aakasame Nee Haddhu Ra.

While fans gear up for an explosive May Day, Nani’s early ticket sales have already kicked up the energy. With one week left, all eyes are on whether HIT 3 can turn the heat into history.

