Alia Bhatt 'is not even half of what my real sister Pooja is', says Rahul Bhatt: 'She is ‘paani kam chai...'

Alia Bhatt is born to filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt and actress Soni Razdan. Ever since her debut, she has proved her mettle as an ace actress and has become one of the highest-paid stars in the industry. She also won a National Film Award, among other accolades. However, her brother Rahul Bhatt thinks she is not even half of their elder sister, Pooja Bhatt, and is ‘paani kam chai’.

Rahul Bhatt is the son of director Mahesh Bhatt and Kiran Bhatt and is the sibling of actress-producer Pooja Bhatt. He is the stepbrother of actress Alia Bhatt. Recently, he was in an exclusive interview with Hindi Rush, talking about his two sisters.

While opening up about Alia, the Bollywood fitness trainer stated that she has talent and the universe with her. Moreover, she understands public relations. “She has everything, and when you have everything, the universe conspires, and the rest is history,” Rahul expressed.

However, he added that she is not even close to how talented his sister Pooja is. Mahesh and Kiran’s son told the publication, “In my opinion, she is not even half of what my real sister Pooja is, not in talent, not in looks, not in terms of being sexy. In front of my sister, she is ‘paani kam chai (not as good)’. This is my personal opinion. If you ask, amongst all our siblings, who is the most talented, the most moralistic, it is Pooja.”

Talking about taking the legacy of their father, director-producer Mahesh Bhatt, forward, he stated, “Pooja is the true inheritor to take the legacy of my father ahead. I saw her in her stardom. She was the biggest sex symbol of the country at that time,” Rahul Bhatt exclaimed.

Further on, he spoke about his bond with the Student Of The Year debutant and stated that they are on good terms. The star kid also added that he doesn’t take things for granted. “She is a mother now. She is very successful, and one can’t just pick up the phone and say ‘I am coming to meet you’. I never shared that with anybody. I like to maintain a certain protocol.”

He further shared that he is happy for Alia as she found the right husband, Ranbir Kapoor. “She is a good mother, and she is taking care of my other stepsister, Shaheen Bhatt, very well, which I respect more,” concluded Rahul.

