Tamil Movies Worldwide Box Office: 11-day comparison of Good Bad Ugly vs Amaran vs Vettaiyan vs The GOAT

It’s been a power-packed few weeks for Tamil cinema fans, and the box office is buzzing louder than ever. Four big films, including The GOAT, Amaran, Vettaiyan, and Good Bad Ugly, are the recent big-screen experiences that wowed Tamil audiences as well as Indian movie lovers, ruling screens across the globe, and here’s how they’ve fared after 11 days in theaters.

Leading the charge is Vijay’s The GOAT. This action-packed thriller, directed by Venkat Prabhu, has Vijay playing dual roles, and fans can’t seem to get enough. With a mix of high-octane action and emotion, the film has raked in a whopping Rs 397 crore worldwide so far despite getting average to mixed reviews. It’s stylish, fast-paced, and very much a Vijay show from start to finish.

Coming in strong at second place is Amaran, the emotional war drama based on the real-life story of Major Mukund Varadarajan. Sivakarthikeyan takes the lead in this Rajkumar Periasamy directorial, and the film’s message of sacrifice and heroism seems to have struck a deep chord with audiences. It’s earned around Rs 250 crore globally and continues to run with strong word-of-mouth.

Next up, we have the legendary Rajinikanth with Vettaiyan. As a senior cop haunted by a tragic mistake, Rajini delivers one of his more intense performances in recent times. The film, directed by T. J. Gnanavel, stands at Rs 226.5 crore, and especially with Rajini fans showing up in full force, it has crafted records despite getting mixed reviews.

Finally, Ajith Kumar’s Good Bad Ugly may be fourth in this box office race, but it’s far from a disappointment. Directed by Adhik Ravichandran, the action-comedy has Ajith playing a reformed gangster drawn back into chaos when his son is kidnapped. The film has grossed over Rs 223 crore, with Tamil Nadu giving it massive support. Despite average ratings and reviews, the film purely ran due to the love fans showered on their favorite hero. Of course, mass movies are always a celebration if one doesn't search for logic.

With all four films showcasing different shades of cinema, including action, patriotism, emotion, and family drama, it’s a great time to be a Kollywood fan. And the race isn’t over yet. Many biggies like Suriya's Retro, Kamal Haasan and Mani Ratnam's Thug Life, and Vijay's Jana Nayagan will be up for release soon and might join this mighty club of movies for sure in just 11 days.

