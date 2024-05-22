Heeramandi: Did you know Richa Chadha’s scene, shot over 99 takes, was never used in SLB’s series? Know why

If you also thought that Richa Chadha’s iconic dance sequence in Heeramandi was the one where she took 99 takes then you are wrong. The internet is busy lauding the actress for her brief yet mesmerizing performance as Lajwanti in the series and was ready to believe even if she had done it in 1000 takes. Read on to know the true story behind this.

In which scene Richa Chadha took 99 takes?

Well, none of us know. The actress in a recent interview revealed that her most-talked shot never made it to the final cut. Richa Chadha took to her Instagram stories and shared a screenshot of a fan edit of her song Masoom Dil Hai Mera which read, “When she said she took 99 takes for this.. I totally agreed… like god look at her…”

Reacting to the same, Chadha wrote, “Let me try to explain this last time. The shot I needed 99 takes for has not been used in the show lol. It wasn't a good take. I probably sucked that day (tear-face emoticon). Bass. Samajh jao yaaron (That's it, now you all should know).” Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

When Richa admitted taking 99 takes in Heeramandi

In one of the episodes of The Great Indian Kapil Show, the ladies of Heeramandi had arrived as guests. Richa had asked everyone present there, “What is your highest number of retakes?” to which Sonakshi Sinha had replied, “I don't think I went over 12.” Aditi Rao Hydari added to this by saying, “In dance, it can go over 12-13.”

Advertisement

Richa to everyone’s surprise said, “I think my score is the highest. 99! I almost hit a century. You know, it's not easy. People think it's easy. Imagine that you're dancing with about 200 to 300 extras watching you, and you're unable to perform well. But when you overcome that, you feel like, ‘Wow, I didn’t know I could do this.'”

Set in the backdrop of pre-partition India, Heeramandi revolves around the power play between the courtesans, nawabs, and the British government. It is an 8-episodic series available to stream on Netflix.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Mom-to-be Richa Chadha admits Ali Fazal was 'very moved' by her dance sequence in Heeramandi