Heeramandi: Jason Shah feels Sharmin Segal's 'one tone' performance was what Sanjay Leela Bhansali wanted

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar continues to create waves even though it's been almost a month since it released on Netflix. Various aspects of the web series have been discussed in detail by the audience. While they appreciated the grandeur, direction, and performances of the majority of the star cast, Sharmin Segal didn't receive favorable reviews for her acting.

Now Heeramandi actor Jason Shah has agreed to the feedback Sharmin has received for her performance in the series and has called it 'one tone'. However, he mentioned that maybe it was what Sanjay Leela Bhansali wanted.

Jason Shah agrees that Sharmin Segal didn't explore the potential of her character in Heeramandi

Sharmin Segal played the character of Alamzeb in Heeramandi. Being the niece of director Sanjay Leela Bhansali, people had big expectations of her and complained that she couldn't do justice to her role.

During an interview with Entertainment Live recently, Jason Shah who played Alastair Cartwright in the series said that he felt that 'there should have been a higher escalation of emotion in different places.' He recalled SLB telling her 'Stop acting from your head, act from your heart.' Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

However, Jason added that maybe that's what she was required to do and perhaps 'that was the one tone' they wanted from her. "But that's the director's call. She was alright. She was doing her thing. We worked pretty easily together. We never had any difficulty as such," he added.

Advertisement

When asked if it was actually the demand of her character, he said, "Maybe, that's what I think," and added that If it was not the case and she wasn't told to keep it one-tone, then the character had a lot of potential. "I didn't feel it was fully explored. But I'm not the director," he concluded.

More about Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar

Heeramandi delves into the world of courtesans, who once reigned as queens , and is set against the backdrop of pre-independence India. With love and treachery being the central themes, Heeramandi was released on Netflix on May 1.

Consisting of 8 episodes, the series is directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and features an ensemble cast with gorgeous ladies Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Richa Chadha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Sanjeeda Shaikh, and Sharmin Segal in the lead. Besides these spectacular actresses, the drama series stars Taha Shah, Shekhar Suman, Adhyayan Suman, and Farida Jalal in pivotal roles.

ALSO READ: Heeramandi's Jason Shah reveals Salman Khan would arrive late on set, and producers would request him to do 1 shot