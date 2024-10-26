Honey Singh reveals spending Rs 38 lakh in one night at a party in Dubai: ‘Ghar wapas khali haat aa rahe hai…’

Singer Honey Singh recently opened up about a wild night from over a decade ago when he splurged a staggering Rs 38 lakh at a Dubai club party. This extravagant celebration was for a group of 31 people, and it took three credit cards to settle the bill. Reflecting on those days, he mentioned how he often returned home empty-handed after throwing his money around at these lavish gatherings.

In a recent chat with Mirchi Plus, Honey Singh reminisced about a wild night in 2013 when he and seven friends hit a club in Dubai, racking up a staggering bill of Rs 38 lakh. He recalled the lavish experience, where bottles flowed and girls joined their table, only to realize later that he was coming home empty-handed.

"Humne zindagi mein na parties mein bohut paise udaye. Pata laga ki bill phatt gaya itna bada, ghar wapas toh khali haat aa rahe hai,” he said. The singer noted that while Dubai was once incredibly expensive for nightlife, it has since become much more affordable.

He further elaborated on that unforgettable night, recalling how their party attracted an entourage of 23 girls and 8 guys, with four tables combined to accommodate their lively group. Drinks were flowing freely as they reveled in the moment.

The Rs 38 lakh bill required the use of three credit cards to cover the extravagant expenses in just one night. Honey Singh said, "Rs 38 lakh ka bill diya hai, 3 credit cards lage the, 1 raat mein (We got a bill of Rs 38 lakh, three credit cards were required in one night).

The rapper reminisced about how clubs in Dubai would hire attractive girls to mingle, strategically moving to tables with big spenders like theirs, ensuring a night filled with excitement and lavishness.

Meanwhile, Honey Singh, known for his chart-topping tracks like Mere Mehboob, Bring Me Back, Blue Eyes, Desi Kalakaar, Love Dose, and Dheere Dheere, has captivated audiences with his music. After facing challenges due to a bipolar disorder diagnosis, he stepped away from the spotlight but made a triumphant return in 2023 with Kalaastar.

Recently, he also launched an album titled Glory. Fans can look forward to an upcoming Netflix India documentary that delves into his life story.

