Did Yo Yo Honey Singh take a dig at Badshah's rap with this post? Rapper writes, ‘Aise lyrics likhwane…’

Rapper-singer Badshah and Yo Yo Honey Singh have a longstanding feud and do not see eye-to-eye. Recently, Honey Singh reignited the feud by taking a dig at Badshah. Sharing a video of Badshah’s rap from Indian Idol 15, Honey Singh posted on social media, poking fun at his lyrics.

Badshah will be seen as a judge on Indian Idol15, joining returning judges Shreya Ghoshal and Vishal Dadlani. T-Series has been sharing numerous promos and clips from the auditions. In one audition clip, Badshah showcases his rap skills to a contestant. Honey Singh shared this promo on his official Instagram story, writing, "Aise lyrics likhwane hai bass taqdeer ban jayegi meri" (If I write lyrics like this, my destiny will change) along with a laughing emoji.

Badshah is yet to respond to Honey Singh's post. For the unversed, the two rappers have a history of conflict. They are not on talking terms, created many diss tracks and never left an opportunity to take a dig at each other.

In May this year, when Badshah was performing at a festival in Dehradun, he took a pause from his performance and expressed his wish to end the longstanding feud with Honey Singh. He said, "There was a phase in my life where I held this grudge against one and now I want to call it quits and leave that grudge behind—and that’s Honey Singh."

However, in a recent interaction with The Lallantop, Honey Singh expressed that although Raftaar has released more diss tracks than Badshah, he still respects Raftaar more for his talent and background. He stated, "Narazgi apno se hoti hai sir, parayo se thodi na hoti hai" (You get offended by your close ones, not by strangers). In the conversation, he also mentioned that he will never collaborate with the Indian Idol 15 judge.

