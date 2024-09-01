Yo Yo Honey Singh gets emotional, admits to neglecting ex-wife Shalini Talwar under influence of ‘daulat, shohrat, nashe aur aurat’

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to addiction of various kinds.

Sensational musician Honey Singh has opened up about how his success and addiction pushed him heavily away from his family. While Singh has signed an MOU to not talk publicly about his divorce from ex-wife Shalini Talwar, the rapper has now briefly acknowledged neglecting her under several absurd influences.

Honey and Shalini tied the knot on January 23rd, 2011 and according to the singer, their first 9-10 months of marriage were good. But soon when his career spiked and he got under the influence of drugs and alcohol, their world turned upside down. For the unversed, the duo settled their divorce between 2022-2023.

“Our relationship wasn't very good at that time. There was a distance between us because I was traveling a lot… I neglected my family and completely lost myself in daulat, shohrat, nashe aur aurat (money, fame, addiction, and women),” Honey Singh said during an interview with The Lallantop. He further admitted doing ‘terrible things’ during that phase and almost leaving and forgetting Shalini.

During the same conversation, the Blue Eyes singer revealed that few ‘big and influential names’ introduced him to substance and he was so badly addicted to them that he remained high 24*7. “Most of the time, I was unaware of myself and my surroundings… I emphasized that I never required rehabilitation to overcome my addictions", Honey Singh said.

The Brown Rang crooner said that there came a time when he finally decided to quit all kinds of substances and subsequently informed his family about his crippling mental health issues. While he needed immediate medical attention and treatment, his family made sure he knew about potential legal repercussions from international law firms due to his demanding schedule.

Luckily, Honey prioritized his health over work and remained out of sight for seven long years until he was fully recovered. While the singer is currently out and loud promoting his latest album Glory, a documentary chronicling Honey Singh’s glorious life and controversial struggle will soon arrive on Netflix.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is struggling with alcohol or substance abuse, please reach out to the authorities and report it. There are several helplines available for the same.

