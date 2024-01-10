Happy Birthday Hrithik Roshan: From receiving Rs 100 as first paycheque to becoming Greek God; a look at his journey

Hrithik Roshan has become one of the most well-liked actors in recent years, earning popularity not only in India but worldwide. He is admired by people everywhere for his handsome appearance and exceptional dancing talent.

Often referred to as 'Bollywood's Greek God,' Hrithik Roshan is celebrating his birthday today. He serves as a perfect illustration of what can be achieved through hard work, dedication, and sincerity. On his 50th birthday, we share some lesser-known facts about the actor's journey in the industry.

All you need to know about birthday boy Hrithik Roshan’s journey in the industry:

Hrithik Roshan as a child actor

Hrithik Roshan came into this world on January 10, 1974, in Mumbai, Maharashtra. He is the son of Bollywood actor and director Rakesh Roshan and Pinky Roshan. Hrithik's family has deep roots in the Indian film industry, with his grandfather being a renowned music director and his uncle an established producer.

Before stepping into the limelight with his debut in Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai in 2000, it's a lesser-known fact that Hrithik Roshan had a stint as a child artist. The Bollywood heartthrob began his journey at the tender age of six when his grandfather sneakily cast him in the 1980 film Aasha, where he showcased his dance moves on the film's sets without being aware of it. Familiarly known as Duggu among his friends and family, he later took on a significant role in Bhagwaan Dada (1986).

In the movie, which featured Rajinikanth and Sridevi, Hrithik portrayed Rajini's adopted son. He showcased his dancing prowess early in his career and had the opportunity to act alongside some of the industry's major figures. Hrithik's character in the film was substantial, comparable in significance to his father's role in Bhagwaan Dada, and played a crucial part in the storyline.

Hrithik Roshan received his initial payment of Rs. 100, which came from his grandfather Om Prakash, for his dancing role in the film Aasha. In this movie, Hrithik danced alongside Jeetendra.

More about Hrithik Roshan’s early life

Hrithik Roshan, as a shy and introverted child dealing with stammering and low confidence, attended Bombay Scottish School where he was an average student. Yet, he discovered his passion for dance, showcasing his talent from an early age. Under the guidance of renowned choreographer Shiamak Davar, he received training and participated in numerous stage performances.

Hrithik Roshan's passion for acting began early, and to follow his dream, he opted out of pursuing a degree at the renowned UCLA college in the United States. Instead, he chose to learn the intricacies of filmmaking from the basics. While assisting his family in film projects, Hrithik worked hard, often doing tasks like sweeping the floor and making tea for everyone on sets. Despite the challenges, he remained unwavering in his pursuit of his dream.

Dealing with a significant stammering issue and also being quite thin initially, the actor engaged in dance lessons and bodybuilding to gain muscle. Additionally, he underwent speech therapy classes to address his stammering problem. His unwavering determination and resilience served as an inspiration to many.

About Hrithik Roshan’s battle with chronic health problems

At the age of 21, Hrithik was diagnosed with Scoliosis, a curved spinal cord condition. Doctors advised him against pursuing acting due to the physical strain it would put on his spine, potentially leading to life-long wheelchair dependence. However, Hrithik continued to follow his passion for dance and fitness, becoming an inspiration for many.

Hrithik faced another setback in 2010 when he was diagnosed with a severe knee condition. His left knee was unusually fragile, worse than that of elderly individuals, with doctors expressing concerns that it might not last more than a year. During the filming of his movie Bang Bang in July 2013, a blood clot was discovered in his brain, leading to a risky surgical procedure with minimal chances of recovery, where the risk of death was significant.

Emerging as a successful actor

Hrithik Roshan entered the Bollywood scene in 2000 with the film Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai, directed by his father, Rakesh Roshan. The movie, featuring Ameesha Patel as the female lead, performed exceptionally well at the box office and emerged as the highest-grossing film of the year. Hrithik's portrayal in a dual role as Rohit and Raj garnered praise, showcasing his courage in attempting such a feat in his debut. He received accolades, including the Filmfare Award for Best Actor, and virtually overnight, Hrithik became a sensation.

In his second film, Fiza, Hrithik took on the role of a terrorist, a departure from his debut. While his debut showcased singing and dancing with the lead actress, Fiza presented a narrative of guns, betrayal, tragedy, and death. Following this film, he continued to deliver successful movies such as Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Koi Mil Gaya, Dhoom 2, and Krrish. Hrithik's noteworthy performances in Jodhaa Akbar, Guzaarish, and Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara earned him critical acclaim along with several awards.

Hrithik Roshan's career has seen both successes and challenges, including some setbacks when some of his movies didn't perform as expected. Despite these challenges, his determination and efforts paid off, leading to a comeback with successful films like Bang Bang, Kaabil, and War. Presently, he stands as one of the highest-paid actors in Bollywood with a huge fan base and is also gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Fighter alongside Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor in the lead roles. The film is set to hit the theaters on January 25.

