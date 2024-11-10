Hrithik Roshan’s girlfriend Saba Azad’s birthday post for ‘sister’ Pashmina Roshan proves their strongest bond of friendship

Hrithik Roshan’s girlfriend, Saba Azad shares a warm bond of friendship with the actor’s family. On various occasions, the two are also seen as part of each other’s family celebrations. Meanwhile, on the birthday of Hrithik’s cousin, actress Pashmina Roshan dedicated a post screaming friendship goals.

Today, on November 10, Hrithik Roshan’s girlfriend Saba Azad shared a couple of stories on her Instagram handle to post the most adorable birthday wish for Pashmina Roshan. In the first picture, the birthday girl is seen looking away from the camera. She looks gorgeous in a gray sweater with a white cap on her head.

The caption on the post read, "My sweetest pasheroni!! You sweetest cleanest kindest heart, happy happy birthday you gorgeous human you, how lucky am I to have you as my sister. @pashminaroshan."

The following picture also featured the picture of the Ishq Vishk Rebound actress from a vacation. "You shiniest ray of sunshine @pashminaroshan love you to the moon and back. Happy happy birthday pashoo stay smiling always.

The third picture was instead an adorable one featuring the duo from their vacation as they posed against the sun-capped location. "Beautiful hooman may this year be filled with only joy @pashminaroshan," she wrote alongside.

In an interview with Instant Bollywood earlier this year, Pashmina spoke extensively about her bond with Saba. She explained, admitting that she couldn’t explain how amazing Saba was in three words. “There are times when I forget she is my brother’s girlfriend and I think ‘This is my sister, my friend — why are you hanging with her? Let us hang out together’, she said.

Roshan further mentioned that she was grateful to have her in her life. According to her, Azad never judges her and shares her happiness and moments of contention equally.

On the professional front, Pashmina made her debut in Bollywood with the sequel to the 2001-released film, Ishq Vishk. The sequel titled, Ishq Visk Rebound starred Rohit Saraf, Jibraan Khan, and Naila Grrewal.

Meanwhile, Saba Azad who is a renowned actress and musician was last seen in Amazon Mini TV’s Who’s Your Gynac; released last year.

