Hrithik Roshan’s birthday wish for his ‘Sa’ Saba Azad with UNSEEN pics is every GF’s dream; don’t miss ex-wife Sussanne Khan’s comment for ‘darling Saboo’

Bollywood heartthrob Hrithik Roshan and his girlfriend, Saba Azad, keep setting new relationship goals, leaving fans swooning over their adorable bond. As Saba celebrated her birthday, Hrithik didn’t hold back, sharing a series of beautiful, unseen moments that capture their deep connection. His heartfelt post, complete with dreamy snapshots, showcases just how truly smitten he is, making him the ultimate boyfriend goals. Adding to the love, his ex-wife Sussanne Khan jumped into the comments to share a sweet birthday wish for her ‘darling Saboo,’ making the celebration even more heartwarming.

On Saba Azad’s birthday, Hrithik Roshan took to Instagram to share a series of unseen photos that capture their fun and loving moments together. In the first photo, the couple poses for a casual selfie on the street, with Hrithik in a relaxed, stylish outfit. The next shot shows Saba happily posing with a giant croissant, with the actor by her side, sharing in her joy.

Take a look at the post here!

The duo then goofily pose with some socks in hand, both flashing big smiles that are impossible not to love. Another picture captures them riding bicycles against a beautiful scenic backdrop, followed by a romantic shot under a tree. In one sweet photo, Saba hugs Hrithik from behind as they share a candid moment, while in another, they’re spotted playfully hugging a giant tree together.

They’re also seen sitting by the street, enjoying ice cream, and sharing a cozy dinner date, clearly savoring every moment in each other’s company. Hrithik even included a playful shot of Saba with her eyes closed as she looks up at the sky during their vacation. The entire photo series is irresistibly adorable, showcasing just how head-over-heels Hrithik is for Saba.

Advertisement

Alongside the heartfelt photos, Hrithik Roshan captioned his post, “Happy Birthday Sa. Thank you for you. 1.11.2024.” The sweet birthday tribute quickly attracted fans and friends, flooding the comments with warm wishes for Saba. Hrithik’s ex-wife, Sussanne Khan, chimed in with a touching message, writing, “Happy birthday darling Saboo.”

Director Zoya Akhtar added her own, saying, “Happy Birthday Saba,” while Pashmina Roshan simply commented, “Cutest.” Actor Akshay Oberoi also joined in with his birthday wishes, making the post a celebration filled with love and admiration for Saba.

Recently, the Fighter actor offered fans a delightful look into his Diwali festivities with a cozy family photo collection on Instagram. In the pictures, he stands joyfully behind his girlfriend, actress and singer Saba Azad, extending his arms in a welcoming gesture as if embracing his followers in the celebration.

Check it out below!

The couple is surrounded by Hrithik's sons, Hrehaan and Hridhaan, as well as his cousin Pashmina Roshan, sister Sunaina Roshan, and other family members. A second, heartwarming group shot brings together Hrithik’s mother, Pinky Roshan, his uncle Rajesh Roshan, and other loved ones, capturing the joy of the festival. Hrithik’s caption, “Happy Diwali beautiful people,” adds a warm touch to the festive post.

Advertisement

On the professional front, Hrithik Roshan is wrapping up filming for War 2, an action-packed project that has kept him busy on set. Meanwhile, an industry source recently revealed to Pinkvilla that Hrithik is also gearing up for a special appearance in Alpha, starring Alia Bhatt and Sharvari.

Filming for this cameo is slated to begin on November 9 in Mumbai, adding another exciting collaboration to Hrithik's lineup.

ALSO READ: Hrithik Roshan finally meets his ardent fan 'Jadu' camping outside his home for 4 days; don’t miss his GF Saba Azad’s reaction