Madness Machayenge- India Ko Hasayenge is one of the new comedy shows that airs on SONY TV. Based on the concept of roasting and taking a dig at the guests, the show features a group of talented comedians. The last few episodes witnessed Arbaaz Khan, Sohail Khan, Uorfi Javed, Anup Jalota, Ameesha Patel, and others gracing the show. This time, Madness Machayenge will have veteran actress Bhagyashree as its celebrity guest.

Paritosh Tripathi's hilarious comment at Bhagyashree

The makers of Madness Machayenge have been releasing several promos featuring Bhagyashree. In one of the promo clips, comedians Harsh Gujral and Paritosh Tripathi land hilarious gigs that make her burst into laughter. Not only she but also Huma Qureshi enjoys comedic acts and roasting sessions.

In a segment, Harsh Gujral is heard saying, "Ek ladki se pyaar karta tha. Mujhe laga ki propose karunga, shaadi ki baat karunga. Uss se milne gaya, woh mujh se keh rahi hai, Harsh ek ladka aur ladki kabhi dost nahi hote. Main khush ho gaya. Maine kaha chalo iske taraf se bhi haan hai. Rakhi baandh ke chali gayi wo (I was in love with a girl. I thought I would propose, talk about marriage. When I met her, she told me, Harsh, a boy and a girl are never friends. I became happy. I thought that she was also ready. She went away after tying Rakhi)."

In another segment of the show, Paritosh Tripathi is seen tickling Bhagyashree's funny bones with his funny yet witty remarks. He comments, "Humari madam bahut kamaati hain (Our madam earns a lot)." To this, Harsh asks him how much she is able to earn. Paritosh lands a quick reply and says, "Nahi nahi, bahut kam aati hain filmon mein (No no, she rarely appears in films)."

Further, the promo gives a glimpse of how a comedian plays Sooraj Barjatya, and another portrays Salman Khan, adding an extra dose of entertainment and laughter. The promo has the caption, "Aaya Mausam comedy ka jab aayengi Bhagyashree. Dekhiye #MadnessMachayenge, 30th March, Saturday, raat 9:30 baje, sirf #SonyEntertainmentTelevision par!"

Watch the promo here:

