Madness Machayenge: Paritosh Tripathi takes a dig at Huma Qureshi’s bank balance during roast session; Watch

Huma Qureshi has proven her exceptional acting talent in several films. The actress recently joined TV with the comedy show Madness Machayenge: India Ko Hasayenge. She appears as a comedy champion on the program, along with eight other comedians. In a recent episode of the show, Huma was roasted by her ‘Madness Ki Toli’. She also tried her hands on the skill of poking fun at others.

Comedians take funny digs at Huma Qureshi

On her official Instagram handle, Huma Qureshi posted a promo of Madness Machayenge, giving a glimpse of her roast session. It features Inder Sahni-Snehil and Paritosh Tripathi-Harsh Gujral’s special act for Huma. During the episode, Ameesha Patel graced the show as a special guest. In the caption space, the Maharani actress wrote, “Loved getting roast and roasting for the very first time !! This is how it’s done … me and my #Madness ki Toli.”

The teaser begins with Inder’s hilarious punchline about Huma. He states, “Mein dil se aapko thank you karna chahta hun. Nahi toh batao kaun actor hoga jo 15% commission ke liye hum jaison ko launch karega (I want to thank you from the bottom of my heart. Tell me which actor launches people like us for 15% commission).” Snehil goes on to add more humor quotient to it by quipping that it could be possible that Huma got launched on TV because of them.

Paritosh comes and says that the 37-year-old actress is doing really well and that she has earned a lot of money. He makes an amusing remark, leaving everyone in splits of laughter. The comedian quotes, “Itne paise aagye hain inpar ki kal yeh bank gayi thi. Cashier ki dehydration se maut hui hai. Note ginte ginte thook khatam ho gaya (She has a huge amount of money. She went to the bank yesterday and the cashier died of dehydration as his saliva dried out while counting the notes).” Harsh comments on Huma’s fan base.

Huma Qureshi receives applause for her roast session. She takes on Paristosh Tripathi’s works and states that all his films are similar to her lottery luck. Talking about Harsh Gujral, the Double XL actress said, “He is successful and good-looking. He is actually a live example of the fact that a beard and money does not guarantee a girl.”

Madness Machayenge is a comedy show featuring gags, roasts, spoofs, and stand-up acts from eight top-class comedians- Snehil, Ankita Shrivastav, Paritosh Tripathi, Kushal Badrike, Inder Sahni, Gaurav Dubey and Kettan Singh. It stars Huma Qureshi as the Madness ki Malkin (comedy champion) and Harsh Gujral as the host. The show began streaming on the SonyLIV app on Mar 9, 2024 and has featured Munawar Faruqui, Uorfi Javed, and other famous faces as celebrity guests till now.

