Karan Tacker-Anusha Dandekar attend Farah Khan's star-studded bash to welcome Ed Sheeran

Since the walking pop sensation landed in Mumbai, he has been making headlines. Recently, Farah Khan organized a heartwarming party to welcome Ed Sheeran in her signature style, attended by many celebrities. Among them, television actors Anusha Dandekar and Karan Tacker shared pictures posing with the international singer.

Farah's bash for Ed Sheeran through Karan's lenses

Karan Tacker recently shared a post on his Instagram where he is seen with Ed Sheeran, whom he met at the welcome party hosted by Farah Khan the previous night. The Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai actor writes, “Cheers to the king of nostalgia, what a thorough gent! & to Farah for being such a gracious host! @teddysphotos @farahkhankunder.” According to the actor, Ed is truly a gentleman and modest by nature. Later in the caption, he thanked Farah Khan for inviting him to this grand welcome party for Sheeran. He also added his picture with the queen of expressions, Madhuri Dixit along with her husband Dr. Madhav Nene.

How did Anusha Dandekar introduce Ed Sheeran?

Anusha Dandekar was seen partying with the popular global singer Ed Sheeran at the welcome party thrown by filmmaker Farah Khan. With the most energetic and positive vibes, she introduced Ed to her fans on Instagram, writing, “Do you really live in Mumbai if you don’t have a picture with Ed? #perfect Thank you @farahkhankunder for a lovely evening @teddysphotos.” The post is dedicated to her fans who are not living in Mumbai, offering them a glimpse of Ed and her partying together. The actress later thanked Farah for inviting her to this grand event.

Speaking of her looks, Dandekar was flawless, blooming in her new haircut, which gave her an overall goddess-like appearance.

Celebrities who attended Farah Khan’s bash for Ed Sheeran

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 judge Farah Khan organized this bash exclusively to welcome Ed Sheeran on his third visit to India, where he will be performing in his concert on 16th March during his Mathematics Tour. Along with Anusha Dandekar and Karan Tacker, many other celebrities enjoyed Ed's company, including Malaika Arora, Madhuri Dixit, Hrithik Roshan, Farhan Akhtar, Aryan Khan, Rakul Preet Singh, Rajkummar Rao, Patralekha, Huma Qureshi, Arshad Warsi, and many more.