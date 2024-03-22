Madness Machayenge—India Ko Hasayenge is a new comedy show that recently started airing on Sony TV. The show features stand-up acts, spoofs, and comedy gags. However, one of the most enjoyable aspects of the show is roasting guests. To keep the entertainment quotient intact on Madness Machayenge, celebrities, and special guests grace the show. Recently, popular television actress Adaa Khan took to her social media and shared a picture with Huma Qureshi.

Adaa Khan, Surbhi Chandna, and Kamya Panjabi will appear on Madness Machayenge

A few hours ago, actress Adaa Khan took to her Instagram story and shared a picture with Huma Qureshi from the sets of Madness Machayenge. We also spotted newlywed Surbhi Chandna in the frame. The Naagin fame actress also shared a few videos from the sets of the new comedy show showcasing her 'work mode.' In the pictures, Adaa looks ravishing in red, Surbhi Chandna glows differently in a traditional outfit, and Huma flaunts her timeless beauty in a black saree.

Interestingly, another snapshot also featured Kamya Panjabi, who is recognized for her fierce onscreen presence and strong personality. So, according to Adaa's recent Instagram story, viewers will soon have them as guests of Madness Machayenge.

Look at Adaa Khan's story here:

About Madness Machayenge: India Ko Hasayenge

Having a team of top-class and talented comedians: Snehil, Paritosh Tripathi, Kushal Badrike, Ankita Shrivastav, Inder Sahni, Gaurav Dubey, and Kettan Singh, Madness Machayenge features Huma Qureshi as the Madness ki Malkin (comedy champion) and Harsh Gujral as the host.

Bigg Boss 17 winner Munawar Faruqui was the first guest to appear on the show. Most recently, the makers released the promo on Sony TV's official handle, which showed Ameesha Patel, Uorfi Javed, and Anup Jalota gracing the show as celebrity guests.

Madness Machayenge-India Ko Hasayenge started airing on Sony TV on March 9, and you can catch up on the episodes on Sony LIV, too. The show releases new episodes every Saturday and Sunday at 9:30 pm.

