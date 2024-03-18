Madgaon Express Screening: Soha Ali Khan arrives for Kunal Kemmu’s directorial debut film, Javed Akhtar, Shabana Azmi, Neha Dhupia join

Before leading a Bollywood movie, Kunal Kemmu worked in multiple films as an award-winning child artist. After working on several commercial hits, the actor has finally decided to direct a movie. His directorial debut film Madgaon Express is scheduled for a theatrical release on March 22, 2024. But before that, a special screening was hosted which was attended by some popular stars of B-town.

Bollywood actors attend the screening of Kunal Kemmu’s directorial debut film Madgaon Express

Since it’s Kunal Kemmu’s directorial debut, his wife Soha Ali Khan has to be by his side on this special day. The couple arrived at the screening of Madgaon Express looking stylish. Soha went with a tie-and-dye satin top which she paired with blue denims. With her hair tied in a high ponytail, she wore minimal makeup and sported high heels. Kunal, on the other hand, looked cool in his black basic t-shirt which he layered up with a half-sleeved jacket. Donning a moss green pair of pants and quirky sneakers, he looked dapper.

Take a look:

Veteran screenwriter Javed Akhtar was also spotted arriving at the event to support his son Farhan Akhtar who is producing the film. He was accompanied by his wife and actress Shabana Azmi. The senior couple came hand-in-hand coordinating their outfits in shades of orange.

Take a look:

The besties of B-town, Huma Qureshi and Patralekhaa joined the stars to celebrate Kunal’s first film as a director. The Dedh Ishqiya actress exuded a cool chic vibe in her baggy pants, oversized t-shirt, and cap look. She wore big hoops and sneakers to complete her OOTN. As for Rajkummar Rao’s wife Patralekhaa, the CityLights actor donned a brown tank top paired with black trousers.

Take a look:

Neha Dhupia, who is often seen with her pal Soha also graced the event with her husband, actor Angad Bedi. The couple also kept it casual in a t-shirt and denim ensemble.

Take a look:

Actress Shweta Tripathi, who is famous for playing the role of Golu Gupta in the web series Mirzapur arrived with her husband Chaitanya Sharma. They funnily posed together for the shutterbugs.

Take a look:

Youngster Rasha Thadani, the daughter of actress Raveena Tandon, also came to the event. For the night, she dressed up in a black cold shoulder top paired with mom jeans. Holding a black luxury wallet and sporting white sneakers, she posed smilingly for the paparazzi.

Take a look:

