Madness Machayenge PROMO: Paritosh Tripathi takes funny dig at Uorfi Javed’s sartorial picks

Uorfi Javed has stunned several times with her out-of-the-box fashion choices. She has earned a unique identity on the internet due to her risque outfits. The diva will join the recently launched show, Madness Machayenge: India Ko Hasayenge as a special guest in the coming episode.

Uorfi Javed roasted for her sartorial picks

The official handle of SonyTV posted a promo giving a glimpse of the upcoming episode of Madness Machayenge. It features Paritosh’s special act for Uorfi Javed, who will be gracing the show as a special guest. He will be cracking hilarious jokes on the internet sensation, leaving everyone in splits.

The teaser begins with Paritosh Tripathi bringing in a blazer and says he has got a dress for Uorfi. Harsh Gujral finds it ‘very normal’. Paritosh then removes the coat and states, “Blazer mera hai, yeh toh hanger pehenti hain (Blazer is mine, she wears hanger).”Furthermore, the comedian takes up jeans. When Harsh asks if Uorfi will wear it, he says that the jeans belong to him, Uorfi just wears the logo.

Paritosh Tripathi also takes a dig at Uorfi Javed’s ability to create unusual attire from various items. He quotes, “Yeh kisi bhi cheez se dress bana leti hain. Jaise, pankhe se, jhaadu se, chappal se, pizza se, blade se, ek din yeh kapde se bhi dress banayengi (She can make a dress out of anything. For example, from a fan, broom, footwear, pizza, blade. One day, she will make a dress out of cloth also).”

The caption of the promo reads, “@urfi7i ki trendsetting aur hatke fashion sense par hue masti bhare charche! (@Urfi7i’s trendsetting and different fashion sense got under fun-filled discussion).”

Take a look at the promo of Madness Machayenge- India Ko Hasayenge

Madness Machayenge is a comedy show featuring gags, roasts, spoofs, and stand-up acts from eight top-class comedians- Snehil, Ankita Shrivastav, Paritosh Tripathi, Kushal Badrike, Inder Sahni, Gaurav Dubey and Kettan Singh. It stars Huma Qureshi as the Madness ki Malkin (comedy champion) and Harsh Gujral as the host. The show began streaming on the SonyLIV app on Mar 9, 2024, and featured Munawar Faruqui as the first celebrity guest.

