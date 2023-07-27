EXCLUSIVE: Huma Qureshi on pay parity in industry; 'I would like to get paid as much as my male counterparts'

Huma Qureshi is one of the most versatile actresses in the entertainment industry. She is not only fearless and straightforward in reels but also in real life. Her bold and intellectual characters in films captivate the hearts of fans. Huma who made her film debut with a supporting role in Gangs Of Wasseypur, has come a long way in her career. The 36-year-old actress recently graced Pinkvilla's Baatein Ankahee Season 2. Along with many topics, Huma candidly opened up about the pay parity scenario in the film industry.

Huma Qureshi opens up about pay parity in the industry

During the exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Huma Qureshi was asked if a project like Maharani gives her confidence to talk about pay parity in the industry. Without flinching, the actress said, "It does. I do talk about pay parity."

Huma said, "I would like to get paid as much as my male counterparts. But I don't."

When asked if the scenario will change, the actress added, "I don't know. I hope it happens sooner. I know all of us are talking about it but it's not happening right now."

The Gangs of Wasseypur actress further said, "Forget about the theatrical. What about streamer service? What is the reason not to pay the same amount on the OTT platform?" When asked if she ever approached a producer and discussed the issue, the actress said, "I have. But it's not happening."

Clarifying the gender discrimination point regarding pay parity, Huma said, "Of course, nobody will say that they are not paying you because you are a woman, nobody is like that but it just doesn't happen."

Stating the issue as "bias," Huma Qureshi continued, "Koi bhi insaan aisa nehi hota ki wo directly aisa bolta hain but it's just not happening. For example, if I do an action film and a male hero of the same stature, the same body of work does the same action film, he will get a bigger budget just because he's a guy. There's a whole conventional wisdom that ladkiyon pe action film nehi chalti hain."

"This is the bias we have to fight against and live with and keep talking about it. One day it will change and hopefully, we all follow suit," said the actress.

Meanwhile, Huma Qureshi currently stars in the ZEE5 film Tarla, where she portrays the renowned food writer and chef Tarla Dalal.