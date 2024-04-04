Madness Machayege India Ko Hasayege has been tickling the viewers' funny bones for a long time. The show's concept is based on the roast. Ace comedians on the show like Paritosh Tripathi and Harsh Gujral among others roast the guests on the show which has welcomed many guests like Munawar Faruqui, Bhagyashree, Geeta Kapur, and Anu Malik among others who seemed to enjoy the show and took the jokes on them sportingly.

In the upcoming episodes, wrestler Khali will be gracing the show. A promo of the wrestler getting angry on Partitosh Tripathi has been going viral. Read on to know more.

Khali gets furious with Paritosh Tripathi

As per a promo of Madness Machayege India Ko Hasayege, Paritosh Tripathi was seen mimicking Khali's entry into the wrestling ring. Furthermore, Tripathi asked Khali to put a top on his head when he goes out as he causes flight crashes. This didn't go down well with the wrestler and he asked if he was called on the show for being insulted.

Take a look at the promo of Madness Machayege India Ko Hasayege here:

Furthermore, Khali kicked the table that was kept in front of him in full force, leaving everybody shocked. He stood up and went towards Tripathi. Paritosh was seen running away from Khali apologizing for offending him.

Well, this is not the first time when a celebrity got offended by comedians and later revealed the same to be a prank. It will be exciting to see if Khali's disappointment was real or if it was staged.

The upcoming episodes of Madness Machayege India Ko Hasayege

As reported exclusively by Pinkvilla, Madness Machayege India Ko Hasayege's upcoming episodes will have Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Shailesh Lodha as a guest along with Manika Dubey. The episode will focus on poetry meeting comedy. Along with these two known poets, the show will have a few other celebrity gigs by Sugandha Mishra, Shrishti Rode, Gaurav More and Balraj.

