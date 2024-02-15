Is Ibrahim Ali Khan-Khushi Kapoor's rom-com backed by Karan Johar titled Naadaniyaan? Here's what we know

Saif Ali Khan-Amrita Singh's son Ibrahim Ali Khan seems to have cracked multiple projects with Dharma Productions. After Sarzameen, the young actor is collaborating with Khushi Kapoor for an upcoming Dharma film film titled Naadaniyaan.

Pinkvilla exclusively revealed earlier that Karan Johar is planning a rom-com with Ibrahim Ali Khan and Khushi Kapoor. It was also revealed that the film will be a direct-to-OTT release and will mark the directorial debut of Shauna Gautam. Soon after that, Karan took to Instagram Stories and congratulated Shauna as her film with Dharmatic Entertainment, the digital content company affiliated with Dharma Productions went on floors.

Though at that time, the details of the film weren't revealed, now we hear that it has been titled Naadaniyaan.

Karan Johar, Ibrahim Ali Khan and Shauna Gautam's connection

Ibrahim Ali Khan and Shauna Gautam share an interesting bond with Karan Johar as both of them have assisted the filmmaker with his last film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in the lead.

Ibrahim Ali Khan's acting debut

Ibrahim is all set to mark his acting debut in Bollywood with Dharma's film Sarzameen also starring Kajol and Prithviraj Sukumaran. Throwing a hint about the film, Karan Johar earlier shared a note on Instagram which read as saying, “This is not a film Announcement! But it can be... with your help! We have been shooting this intriguing film for the past year, kept it under wraps because not revealing key aspects of the film even to the crew was a decision the debut director took. So here are the broad hints - A) A superstar from the south who has just delivered a pan India juggernaut! B) A massively loved actress who continues to awe us with her emotional energy on celluloid C) A legacy debut actor who is working tirelessly to find his spot in the sunshine of exceptional talent & combatting the obsession with the N word! But keeping his head down and just working!”

Interestingly, Pinkvilla broke the news that the South star Prithviraj Sukumaran had joined Kajol and Saif Ali Khan’s son Ibrahim Ali Khan in Karan Johar’s next production and it was titled Sarzameen.

Khushi Kapoor on the work front

Khushi Kapoor made her acting debut with Netflix's The Archies. Directed by Zoya Akhtar, the film also marked the debut of Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan, and Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda. The film started streaming on Netflix on Nov 22, 2023

