IC-814: The Kandahar Hijack: Vijay Varma recalls shooting for Netflix series; ‘There are a few actors who, for me, are gods’

Vijay Varma is currently busy giving back-to-back hit movies. He has also taken over the OTT world with movies like Murder Mubarak and Jaane Jaan. Yet again, he is ready to entertain the audience with his upcoming limited series, IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack. Helmed by Anubhav Sinha, the mini-series will release on August 29, on Netflix. In a recent interview, the actor spoke about his experience of filming the show.

The Darlings actor was in an exclusive interview with News18, wherein she spoke about filming IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack, which is also based on a true event. Vijay Varma said that he was excited to watch the final product as he was looking at a green screen during the shoot. She also lauded the screenplay of the film and stated, “Here we are with a cockpit, primarily with me, and an aircraft with Patralekhaa, 180 other passengers, and other crew members.”

The actor mentioned that while shooting, he was part of a huge world he wouldn’t have seen on set. But he was eager to see the final outcome. “So, I went in thinking there are a few actors in this [series] who, for me, are god,” Varma stated, adding that all of them are going to create the scene with the help of the director whom he admires a lot. He also expressed his views as an audience and stated that he would be excited to watch the show.

The Netflix series also stars Naseeruddin Shah, Kumud Mishra, Dia Mirza Rekhi, Patralekhaa, and Pankaj Kapur. A couple of days ago, the Gully Boy actor took to social media and expressed his excitement about sharing the screen with Naseeruddin Shah and Pankaj Kapur.

Calling them ‘cinema gods’ he wrote in his lengthy post, “A boy from Hyderabad had a dream. a big dream.. and it looked so distant that he wouldn’t even dare imagine it to be reality one day. The boy is me.. now a full grown man.. and the dream was to work with cinema gods Mr. Naseeruddin Shah and Mr. Pankaj Kapur. Now I have a freakin poster with these legends!”

Vijay Varma is also busy shooting for his upcoming Hindi film titled Ul Jalool Ishq.

