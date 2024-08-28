Patralekhaa reveals she fell sick, Anubhav Sinha had fever during the shoot of Netflix’s IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack; ‘I also got one tight slap’

Actress Patralekhaa is gearing up for the release of her upcoming Netflix series, IC-814: The Kandahar Hijack. She recently shared her challenging experience on set, revealing that she felt 'claustrophobic' and even fell ill, while director Anubhav Sinha was also battling a fever. She added, "I also got one tight slap” during shooting."

Patralekhaa is eagerly anticipating the release of IC-814: The Kandahar Hijack. In an interview with News 18, she recently shared her intense experience during the shoot, revealing that the sense of confinement inside the aircraft, where around 100 people were present along with the crew, left a lasting impact on her.

She added that the situation was made more challenging as the air conditioning had to be turned off due to sound issues, making the atmosphere even more stifling. After wrapping up her scenes, the experience stayed with her, reflecting the demanding nature of the shoot.

The actress shared that the intense shoot took a toll on her health, taking over a week to fully recover. She mentioned that both she and director Anubhav Sinha fell ill during the process. "It took me over a week to really come out of it. I fell ill, [Anubhav] sir had a fever. Nonetheless, after some point, your mind is just there. That process was tough. Hopefully, I will never be in a hijack situation, but this felt eerily real," she said.

Advertisement

Patralekhaa also discussed the intense action scenes, revealing that she received a hard slap during the shoot. She mentioned that she was mentally prepared for it, especially after hearing that Taapsee Pannu had been slapped 15 times while filming Thappad. This mindset helped her push through the challenging sequence.

IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack delves into the harrowing real-life hijacking of Indian Airlines Flight 814 in 1999, revealing the unseen heroes, untold stories, and unforgettable moments from that day. Patralekhaa portrays Indrani, an air hostess, while Vijay Varma takes on the role of Captain Devi Sharan, the courageous pilot of Flight 814 during the Kandahar hijacking.

The series also features Dia Mirza, Kumud Mishra, and Naseeruddin Shah in key roles. This six-episode drama is scheduled to premiere on Netflix on August 29, 2024.

ALSO READ: Rajkummar Rao's wife Patralekhaa opens up on getting 'bothered' by pregnancy rumors: 'I am a girl and I have days...'