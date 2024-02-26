Ileana D'Cruz drops funny yet relatable post about her, son Koa Phoenix Dolan and it is every new mom ever

Ileana D’Cruz has been embracing the joys of parenthood ever since she welcomed her first child, Koa Phoenix Dolan, last year. The actress has been generous in sharing glimpses of her pregnancy journey and precious moments with her son. Recently, Ileana shared a humorous yet relatable post that would resonate with every new mom out there.

Ileana D’Cruz shares funny post about her and her son Koa Phoenix Dolan

On Monday, February 26, Ileana D’Cruz took to her Instagram Stories to share a highly relatable post about the realities of motherhood. The post, originally shared by the page The Mum Crew, humorously captured the experience of a new mother's nights. It read, “I tucked my kid into bed and said ‘see you in the morning’ and then we both laughed and saw each other 17 more times until sunrise.”

Alongside the post, Ileana used a melting face emoji, signifying her shared experience with her baby boy Koa Phoenix Dolan.

