Ileana D'Cruz gets cute bite on palm from son Koa who has begun teething: 'How has my boy gotten so big'

Ileana D'Cruz has been savoring the joys of being a mom since welcoming her son, Koa Phoenix Dolan, last year. The actress openly shares her pregnancy journey and sweet moments with her little one. In a recent post, Ileana shared an adorable picture of her bitten palm, a relatable moment for every new mom. It's heartwarming to see her embracing motherhood and connecting with others who understand the rollercoaster of experiences that come with having a baby.

Ileana gives a glimpse of her baby bite

Ileana shared an adorable moment on Instagram stories, revealing a picture of her bitten palm by baby Koa. The cuteness overload picture captured fans' attention, and alongside the image, Ileana expressed her astonishment at how quickly her baby boy is growing. She wrote, "Umm, how has my baby gotten so big?" It's a heartfelt glimpse into the joy and surprise of witnessing her child's growth.

Ileana's mom journey

On Monday, February 26, Ileana D’Cruz shared a relatable Instagram Stories post about the ups and downs of motherhood. The post, originally from The Mum Crew, humorously depicted the nightly routine of a new mom. It humorously stated, “I tucked my kid into bed and said ‘see you in the morning’ and then we both laughed and saw each other 17 more times until sunrise.” Ileana added a melting face emoji alongside the post, symbolizing her shared experience with her adorable baby boy, Koa Phoenix Dolan.

Ileana's pregnancy note

Throughout her pregnancy, Ileana D’Cruz openly chronicled her journey on Instagram, sharing the profound experience. She expressed, “Being pregnant is such a beautiful beautiful blessing… I didn’t think I’d be fortunate enough to ever experience this so I consider myself so incredibly lucky to be on this journey. I can’t even begin to describe how lovely it is to feel a life growing inside of you. Most days I’m just overwhelmed staring down at my bump going wow - I get to meet you soon and then there’s some days that are so inexplicably hard. So trying. They’re overwhelming. All consuming. And things just feel hopeless.”

Reflecting on the support from her partner, Ileana shared, “And on the days I forget to be kind to myself, this lovely man has been my rock. He’s held me when he feels me starting to crack. And wipes the tears away. And cracks goofy jokes to make me smile. Or just offers a hug when he knows that’s exactly what I need in that moment." She conveyed how everything didn't seem so hard anymore.

Ileana and her partner Michael Dolan welcomed their son, Koa Phoenix Dolan, into the world on August 1, 2023. In a touching Instagram post, Ileana joyfully shared, “There are no words to express how overjoyed we are to welcome our sweet boy into the world. Our hearts are beyond full.”

Ileana D'Cruz on the work front

After featuring in numerous films in various languages, actress Ileana D’Cruz decided to take a break from work to prioritize her baby, born a couple of months ago. While her last on-screen appearance was alongside Abhishek Bachchan in The Big Bull, co-produced by Ajay Devgn, she has wrapped up filming for the social comedy film Unfair and Lovely with Randeep Hooda. Currently, she is actively engaged in her next project titled Lovers. The talented actress is balancing her professional commitments with the joys of motherhood.

