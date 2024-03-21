Imtiaz Ali opens up on better performer between Kareena Kapoor Khan and Deepika Padukone; says THIS

Imtiaz Ali is currently busy promoting his upcoming film Amar Singh Chamkila starring Diljit Dosanjh and Parineeti Chopra in the lead. The filmmaker who has earlier worked with Kareena Kapoor Khan-Shahid Kapoor in Jab We Met and Deepika Padukone-Ranbir Kapoor in Tamasha shared that he feels Kareena is a better performer than Deepika.

Imtiaz Ali on who is a better performer between Kareena Kapoor Khan and Deepika Padukone

During a recent interview with Connect FM Canada, Imtiaz Ali was asked to choose the better film between Jab We Met and Cocktail (Imtiaz wrote the film). Answering the question, he picked Jab We Met. When he was further asked to choose better performer between Kareena Kapoor Khan in Jab We Met and Deepika Padukone in Cocktail, the filmmaker said, "Very tough but let me say Kareena because I was the director."

Interestingly, Kareena's character Geet in Jab We Met became iconic after its release, and till now it's adored by millions of people. Last year, during an interview with Mid-Day, Kareena talked about JWM and said that when she signed the film she thought it would be just another film of her career while she had huge expectations from Tashan which had Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan also. However, upon release, the results were the opposite. While Tashan didn't do well, Jab We Met went on to become a big hit and the character of Geet became a rage.

The fans have been waiting to see Imtiaz and Kareena collaborate on another film but nothing has been announced yet.

About Amar Singh Chamkila

Amar Singh Chamkila is a biographical film based on the life of a Punjabi singer who along with his wife and co-artist Amarjot Kaur was assassinated. Chamkila and Amarjot became immensely famous in the 80s for their controversial Punjabi songs which are still famous in Punjab. Diljit Dosanjh plays the character of Chamkila in the film while Parineeti will be seen as Amarjot Kaur. Two songs from the film have been released and the trailer is awaited.

The music of Amar Singh Chamkila is composed by AR Rahman and the lyrics are penned by Irshad Kamil. The film will start streaming on Netflix on April 12, 2024.

