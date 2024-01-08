Indian Police Force: Did you know Shilpa Shetty was supposed to work in Rohit Shetty's Golmaal 14 years ago?

Actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra and director Rohit Shetty are teaming up for an action-packed thriller series titled Indian Police Force. Shilpa Shetty, along with Sidharth Malhotra and Vivek Oberoi, is actively engaged in promotional activities. In a recent revelation, Shilpa shared that she was initially approached for one of the Golmaal films, and she and Rohit were set to collaborate 14 years ago.

In a recent conversation with Bollywood Hungama, Shilpa Shetty shared insights into her association with filmmaker Rohit Shetty. She revealed that their connection traces back to their fathers' friendship, with her dad having assisted Rohit’s father in the film Yaadon Ki Baaraat. Shilpa's father was part of the action team in Yaadon Ki Baaraat and Rafoo Chakkar.

Shilpa shared the interesting tidbit that she often tells Rohit they were destined to work together. She disclosed, “We were supposed to work even 14 years ago; he had approached me for Golmaal. But I had just won Big Brother and was traveling, he was doing his things.”

Despite the missed opportunity back then, Shilpa expressed her excitement about their current collaboration, stating, “I was so gutted because when you see a brand becoming so big, you wish you were in the movie. But I am glad we are doing this amazing project together now."

About Shilpa Shetty’s casting and role in Indian Police Force

In a statement, Rohit Shetty shared insights into casting Shilpa Shetty for his series Indian Police Force. He revealed that the character was initially written for a hero, but at the last moment, they reached out to Shilpa, who was shooting for her film Sukhee in Chandigarh.

Despite her tight schedule with India’s Got Talent, Shilpa made it happen. Rohit expressed confidence in Shilpa's ability, saying, “I knew she would be able to do it. She even broke her leg during an action scene.”

During the trailer launch event, Rohit praised Shilpa, stating that she had given her blood and sweat to the role. He shared an incident where Shilpa suffered a fracture during a scene, leading to a three-month hiatus.

In her role as Tara Shetty, a cop in the show, Shilpa embraces a character she describes as a "Shero." During the trailer launch, Shilpa spoke about her character, emphasizing the uniqueness of Tara. She stated, “Why wouldn’t one accept a role like this?” According to Shilpa, Tara is not just a hero or heroine, but a "Shero."

Describing Tara, Shilpa highlighted her as someone who is pretty, bad*ss, passionate, compassionate, and selfless in her line of work. These qualities, according to Shilpa, make Tara a character worthy of being placed on a pedestal.

More about Indian Police Force

Set within Rohit Shetty’s renowned cop universe, the series Indian Police Force promises to be a high-octane entertainer, spanning seven gripping episodes. It pays homage to the brave police officers for their unyielding dedication and sacrifices made for the country.

Featuring an ensemble cast including Sidharth Malhotra, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Vivek Oberoi, Nikitin Dheer, Shweta Tiwari, Sharad Kelkar, and more, the show is directed by Rohit Shetty and Sushwanth Prakash. The trailer has successfully stirred immense excitement among the audience. IPF is set to premiere on Amazon Prime Video on January 19.

