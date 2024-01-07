INSIDE Animal Success Bash: Ranbir Kapoor hugs Bobby Deol, poses with Radhika Madan; Neetu-Alia Bhatt praise Saurabh Sachdeva
Last night marked the celebration of the success of Animal, and captivating glimpses from the event have emerged, showcasing the presence of the cast and crew.
The stellar cast and crew of the cinematic sensation Animal, which caused a box office storm upon its release, gathered in Mumbai last night for a spectacular celebration. This star-studded success party drew the attendance of many other Bollywood celebrities. Now, inside glimpses from the bash have surfaced, capturing moments like Ranbir Kapoor striking a pose with Radhika Madan, sharing a warm embrace with Bobby Deol, Alia Bhatt, Neetu Kapoor’s interactions with Saurabh Sachdeva, and a lot more.
Inside glimpses from Animal’s success bash ft. Ranbir Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Radhika Madan, Alia Bhatt, Neetu Kapoor and more
On Saturday, January 6, the Animal team immersed themselves in a night of joyous celebration, surrounded by their families, friends, and industry colleagues. A delightful moment captured in a video features the lead actor, Ranbir Kapoor, engaging in a back hug with Bobby Deol, exuding a sense of camaraderie and shared joy as they entered the venue. Ranbir was dashing in a black suit, while Bobby looked effortlessly stylish in a white jacket.
ALSO READ: Animal Success Bash: Ranbir Kapoor lauds Sandeep Reddy Vanga; Anil Kapoor calls Rashmika Mandanna ‘lucky mascot’
Star
Dan Levy
The Emmy-winning actor Den Levi said in a recent interview that although he was first nervous about his new cooking show, it ultimately restored his faith in people. At least ten chefs will be featured in the eight-episode unscripted series, sharing their recipes and personal experiences with the audience. Further, con...Read more
Movie
The Crown Season 6
The final season of The Crown has revealed some shocking truths. The season features the tragic death of Princess Diana in a car crash, leaving viewers stunned. For fans of Diana, the final season is heartbreaking as they witness the premature loss of their beloved princess. What's even more startling is the tumultuous relati...Read more