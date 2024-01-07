INSIDE Animal Success Bash: Ranbir Kapoor hugs Bobby Deol, poses with Radhika Madan; Neetu-Alia Bhatt praise Saurabh Sachdeva

The stellar cast and crew of the cinematic sensation Animal, which caused a box office storm upon its release, gathered in Mumbai last night for a spectacular celebration. This star-studded success party drew the attendance of many other Bollywood celebrities. Now, inside glimpses from the bash have surfaced, capturing moments like Ranbir Kapoor striking a pose with Radhika Madan, sharing a warm embrace with Bobby Deol, Alia Bhatt, Neetu Kapoor’s interactions with Saurabh Sachdeva, and a lot more.

Inside glimpses from Animal’s success bash ft. Ranbir Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Radhika Madan, Alia Bhatt, Neetu Kapoor and more

On Saturday, January 6, the Animal team immersed themselves in a night of joyous celebration, surrounded by their families, friends, and industry colleagues. A delightful moment captured in a video features the lead actor, Ranbir Kapoor, engaging in a back hug with Bobby Deol, exuding a sense of camaraderie and shared joy as they entered the venue. Ranbir was dashing in a black suit, while Bobby looked effortlessly stylish in a white jacket.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Animal Success Bash: Ranbir Kapoor lauds Sandeep Reddy Vanga; Anil Kapoor calls Rashmika Mandanna ‘lucky mascot’