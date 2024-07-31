INSIDE Hardik Pandya-Natasa Stankovic’s son Agastya’s Hot Wheels-themed birthday celebrations in Serbia

Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic’s son Agastya celebrated his fourth birthday yesterday, July 30. On the special occasion, both his parents dropped adorable posts to shower their son with their utmost love.

Meanwhile, the mother-son duo is currently vacationing in the actress’ hometown, Serbia. Recently, Natasa gave a peek into the ‘Hot Wheels themed’ special birthday celebrations of her son.

Natasa Stankovic celebrates son Agastya's birthday in Serbia sans Hardik Pandya

Today, on July 31, a while back, Natasa Stankovic took to her Instagram stories and shared pictures and videos from Agastya’s birthday celebrations after parting ways with Hardik Pandya. A series of media begins with Natasa giving a peek into her family members, joyfully bringing in cartons of water bottles and cold drinks. "#aboutyesterday" followed by a party popper, ready to party, and a red-balloon emoji she wrote alongside.

Up next, we see a decorated wall followed by another picture showcasing the dining table. Following the theme, it was also covered with a black cloth and a road-like texture over it. We can see plates kept ready for the guests. At a distance, we also see colorful balloons placed beside the wall.

In addition to this, one of the family members of Natasa also gave a closer peek into the fully decorated wall with Agastya and numeric 4 written on it. Alongside, we can also see a box filled with red, yellow, gray, and black balloons. Additionally, there were fire emoji cutouts and wheel cutouts placed in different places.

Advertisement

Take a look

Natasa Stankovic poses with son Agastya alongside the customized cake

Up next, we see Natasa and her family members posing for a candid boomerang amidst celebrations. A third video features little Agastya putting on shoes on his little friend’s feet. Another photograph featured the birthday boy posing with his mother alongside the customized cake.

Take a look

About Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic

Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic after months of speculations announced their separation earlier this month on July 18. The duo took to their social media handle and confirmed that they decided to "mutually part ways" after four years of togetherness. It was further mentioned that the duo will continue to co-parent their son.

Prior to making it official, Natasa flew to her hometown Serbia and has been consistent in sharing glimpses of her delightful times on social media.

ALSO READ: Kiara Advani Birthday: When Sidharth Malhotra attended a party despite having high fever just for his then-girlfriend and now-wife