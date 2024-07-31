Kiara Advani Birthday: When Sidharth Malhotra attended a party despite having high fever just for his then-girlfriend and now-wife

Kiara Advani is currently at the top on the professional front. She has given several remarkable performances in the past testifying her prowess in the craft. In her personal life, she has been happily married to her Shershaah co-star Sidharth Malhotra. While the actress is celebrating her 33rd birthday today, to mark the special occasion, we’re taking a look back at the time when Varun Dhawan and Karan Johar got hints about their blossoming romance even before they made it public.

When Karan Johar revealed Kiara Advani was feeding Sidharth Malhotra after their fight

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani always like to keep their relationship low-key yet significant. Last year, Sidharth and Varun Dhawan made a stylish appearance on Koffee With Karan 8. During the conversation, the Citadel: Honey Bunny actor and the show's host Karan Johar shared the Shershaah couple’s cute gestures towards each other during private parties and events.

Recalling an incident, the Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani director recalled Sid had a high fever, and he came to his party while Kiara was also there. The two were having a fight but after two hours "they were sitting together, eating this meal, and she was feeding him." Karan further shared that at his point, he believed, "This is going to happen, they are going to happen."

When Varun Dhawan revealed how Kiara Advani was 'so happy' when Sidharth Malhotra was visiting her

In addition to this, Varun also further narrated a cute incident that dropped major hints about their blossoming romance. He remembered while they were heading back after shooting one of the songs for Jugjugg Jeeyo, the actor revealed, "She (Kiara Advani) was so happy like Sid is going to come there, bechara (poor thing) he has a high fever. She had told me you were unwell. Someone was telling me that Sidharth with a high fever coming to a party to meet a girl, matlab kuch toh hai yaar (there is something)."

That’s quite cute, no? Needless to say, their love story is a fairy tale romance that enjoys a mammoth amount of stardom from fans.

For the unversed, Kiara and Sidharth’s romance blossomed on the sets of Shershaah and after dating for some time, the couple got married in February 2023.

On the work front, Kiara was last seen in Satyaprem Ki Katha alongside Kartik Aaryan.

