Inside Kajol’s mother Tanuja’s 81st birthday: Actress looks stunning in black saree and poses with sis Tanishaa, but customized cake has our attention

Bollywood actress Kajol recently shared a heartfelt birthday post for her mother, veteran actress Tanuja, on social media. She posted a picture with her mother and sister Tanishaa, along with an adorable caption. Kajol looks strikingly similar to her mother in the photo. She also shared photos of a beautifully customized cake made for Tanuja.

On September 23, Kajol took to Instagram to share two stunning photos from her mother Tanuja's 81st birthday celebration. In the first picture, Kajol looks elegant in a black saree with a full-sleeved blouse, standing beside her mother, who is seated in a regal purple dress paired with a pink stole, a pearl necklace, and beautiful earrings, exuding royal charm. Kajol’s sister Tanishaa is also in the picture, wearing a lovely pink saree with a sleeveless blouse. The trio is all smiles, capturing a beautiful family moment. Kajol bears a striking resemblance to her mother in the photo.

The second image features a customized cake adorned with a photo of the veteran actress Tanuja, decorated with flowers, berries, and more. In her heartfelt post, Kajol captioned it, "If birthdays were flowers we would have flooded the table.. happy happy 81st aka 18 to our evergreen, crazy, beautiful goddess ! Love you to the moon and back momma."

As soon as Kajol shared the photos, fans and her industry friends flooded the comment section with birthday wishes. Karan Johar wrote, "Happy birthday Tanu aunty." Esha Deol commented, "Happy birthday." Neelam Kothari added, "Happiest birthday Tanu aunty." Archana Puran Singh wrote, "Happyyyyyy birthday Tanujaji! Much love, hugs, and kisses." Shamita Shetty also joined in, commenting, "Happy birthday Tanuja Aunty."

Just recently, Kajol marked Daughter's Day with a heartfelt post, featuring the important women in her life. She shared two images to commemorate the occasion. The first showed her matching outfits with her sister, Tanishaa Mukerji, and their mother, the iconic Tanuja. Both Kajol and Tanishaa were dressed in vibrant red sarees, complemented by loose hair and red bindis. Tanuja exuded grace in a pink saree, accessorized with a pearl necklace and a neatly tied bun. The second image highlighted Kajol's daughter, Nysa Devgan, who looked stunning in a blue ethnic lehenga.

In her caption, Kajol wished all the wonderful daughters in her life a happy Daughter's Day, noting that while a special day isn't necessary to celebrate being a daughter, it does offer a great excuse to enjoy some cake. She wrote, "Happy daughters day to all these gorgeous girls .. and of course my diva, and to all those I know and those I don't.. we don't need a day to celebrate that we are daughters, but it sure feels good.. and all we need is a chance to eat cake anyways."

Kajol, known for her iconic roles in films like Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, and Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, was last seen in the web series The Trial. Up next, she will be starring in the film Sarzameen. Besides this, Kajol has two other exciting projects lined up: Do Patti, where she will share the screen with Kriti Sanon, and Maharani - Queen of Queens.

