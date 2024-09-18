THROWBACK: When Ajay Devgn’s EPIC response led Kajol to jokingly curse him publicly, until Karan Johar stepped in

Kajol and Ajay Devgn are among the most dynamic couples in Bollywood. From their fantastic onscreen chemistry to their steadfast partnership through thick and thin, they prove that true love does exist. Let’s rewind to the moment when Kajol and Ajay appeared on Koffee With Karan Season 6, leaving Karan Johar speechless. When KJo asked Ajay who would look best opposite Kajol, the Golmaal actor’s response was unforgettable.

In a fun segment, Karan Johar lightheartedly asked Ajay Devgn, "Which actor from the current lot would look opposite Kajol?" Sarcastically, the Tanhaji actor quipped, "As a son?" to which the actress reacted playfully. She screamed, "Kutte, kameene! Joota...” while pointing at her shoe. Only after Karan warned her that she couldn't say that on the show did she manage to regain her calmness.

However, this wasn't the only instance when Ajay Devgn pulled Kajol's leg. When Karan asked him to come up with the one lie everyone says in Bollywood, he replied, “I love my wife.” After she gave him a death stare, he gave an explanation, saying, "This is about others, not me."

For the uninitiated, Kajol and Ajay Devgn have worked in several films together, including Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, Ishq, Dil Kya Kare, and Pyaar To Hona Hi Tha, among others. On the personal front, the two are parents to two children: Nysa Devgan and Yug Devgan.

On the work front, Kajol was last seen in Lust Stories 2. She is set to appear in several upcoming projects, including Sarzameen, Do Patti, and Maa. In addition, the actress is currently working on Maharagni: Queen of Queens. Coming to Ajay Devgn, the actor is gearing up for Singham Again, which is set to release on Diwali 2024. Currently, he is running busy with the shooting of Son of Sardaar 2. Additionally, he has Raid 2 and De De Pyaar De 2 in the pipeline.

