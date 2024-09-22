Daughter’s Day 2024: Alia Bhatt, Ananya Panday, Nysa Devgan get showered with love from their mums Soni, Bhavana, Kajol

The entire nation is immersed in the celebration of Daughter’s Day 2024. Social media is abuzz with special messages and notes penned in honor of their daughter by proud parents. Hopping onto the festivities are also Bollywood celebrities like Kajol, Bhavana Pandey, and Soni Razdan, among others, who expressed their affection and admiration towards their daughter, Nysa, Ananya Panday, Alia Bhatt, and more.

Today, on September 22, Kajol took to her Instagram handle and shared a slide of two pictures. She marked the special occasion of Daughter’s Day with the first picture featuring her mother, Tanuja, and sister Tanishaa. The following picture featured her mother and daughter, Nysa, as they flashed bright smiles for the camera.

Sharing the post, she wrote, “Happy daughters day to all these gorgeous girls .. and off course my diva, and to all those I know and those I don’t .. we don’t need a day to celebrate that we are daughters but it sure feels good.. and all we need is a chance to eat cake anyways”.

Veteran actress Soni Razdan shared an endearing photo with her daughters, Alia Bhatt and Shaheen Bhatt, to mark the special day. Hailing them as “the best daughters in the world,” she expressed, “There’s no where else I’d rather be Than with you two and with us three. Happy Daughters Day to the best daughters in the world,” she wrote with the picture.

Shilpa Shetty also took to her Instagram handle and shared an aww-so-cute video of her daughter, Samisha. In the video, the little one was seen making a card for her mother as she wrote, "I love you mom." Sharing the video, the actress wrote, “My baby girl… Happy Daughters day my darling Samisha, thankyou for choosing me.”

In addition to this, on this special day, Bhavana Pandey took a trip down memory lane and shared adorable childhood pictures of her daughters, Ananya Panday and Rysa Panday. The pictures also featured her picture from their day out with her little ones.

“Keep Shining my beautiful girls… love you both … Happy Daughter Day,” she wished in the caption.

Up next is Bipasha Basu who never misses a chance to document adorable moments with her daughter, Devi. On the special day, she dropped a video of the little one in which she was seen repeating her mother’s words. Her sweet voice is enough to melt your heart.

“Daughters Day Everyday Devi’s Day Everyday,” wrote Bipasha in the caption.

Neelam Kothari, known for her roles in movies like Hum Saath Saath Hain, posed gold pictures with her daughter, Ahana, from their vacations. “Happy daughter’s day! #blessed and most precious #ahana,” she captioned the post.

The coolest mother in Bollywood, Maheep Kapoor’s post for Shanaya Kapoor, is bound to leave you saying aww. In a slide of the post, she shared pictures while her daughter was a newborn. The following pictures encapsulated pictures from her early childhood to adulthood. The post concluded with an adorable video featuring Shanaya.

“Happy Daughters Day, my precious,” wrote Maheep in the caption, followed by red heart and nazar amulet emojis.

Furthermore, Sanjay Kapoor also posted happy pictures with his daughter and expressed, “Happy Daughters Day, Keep laughing always be happy @shanayakapoor02”

Let’s take a quick look at some of the posts shared by other Bollywood celebrities

