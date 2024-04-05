Taapsee Pannu-Mathias Boe Wedding: From outfits to Udaipur venue; all you need to know about couple’s big day

Taapsee Pannu and her longtime beau Mathias Boe recently made headlines with rumors of their wedding. Reports suggested that Taapsee and Mathias had recently tied the knot in Udaipur, yet no official confirmation was shared by the couple. However, some leaked videos from their wedding and other festivities made their way onto the internet, much to the delight of fans. And now, details about Taapsee and Mathias’ grand day have surfaced, revealing the venue, outfits, and much more.

About Taapsee Pannu's outfits for her wedding to Mathias Boe in Udaipur

According to a source, Taapsee Pannu and Mathias Boe’s wedding in Udaipur unfolded on March 22, and it was quite an intimate affair. The source revealed details about Taapsee’s wedding attire, noting, "Taapsee's Danish wedding outfit was designed by Lasse Spangenberg, a Danish designer based in Denmark and who has earlier worked on outfits for the Danish royalty. Her Indian wedding outfit was designed by Mani Bhatia and the actress looked like a dream as she was all smiles throughout the ceremonies."

About Taapsee Pannu-Mathias Boe wedding’s planners, décor, venue, musical entertainment

The source further mentioned that Taapsee’s wedding was planned by a group of experts who made sure that everything went smoothly. Sharing the behind-the-scenes particulars, the source disclosed, "The wedding was planned by Weddingwale, with décor by The Wedding Factory. The ceremony took place at Mementos by ITC Hotels, Ekaaya Udaipur.”

Advertisement

Talking about the entertainment aspect, the source added, “Guests were thoroughly enjoying the celebration with entertainment put up by DJ Ganesh, Abhilash Thapliyal and Delraaz Bunshah and Band.”

About Taapsee Pannu-Mathias Boe wedding’s photographers, choreographers, hospitality

Further information emerged regarding the wedding photography and the choreographers responsible for the performances of the special day. The source shared, “While the official wedding glimpses have not made its way on social media, the photos and videos were worked on by Khamkha Photo Artist and Singh Photos respectively. The performances at the wedding were choreographed by Anusha Wedding Choreography.”

Speaking about the hospitality provided, the source revealed, “Guests were enjoying the hospitality and the delicious cocktails served up by The Bartender House.”

Additional insights into Taapsee’s bridal look stated, “Everyone present couldn’t help but be in awe of the bride as she looked like a vision on her big day with hair and makeup by Seema Mane and Evania Pannu.”

ALSO READ: WATCH: Taapsee Pannu dances her way to Mathias Boe in FIRST wedding video; don't miss the groom on a cycle