International Yoga Day 2024: Kiara Advani, Rakul Preet Singh-Jackky Bhagnani, Shilpa Shetty and more celebs share notes on healthy living

‘Yoga se hi hoga.’

A wise man said once and it became true to reality for so many across the world. Today, everyone around the world is celebrating International Yoga Day with social media being filled with notes of healthy living.

Several Bollywood celebs have also joined the bandwagon and dropped some unseen pictures from their yoga time to wish their fans and followers on this occasion.

Bollywood celebrities who extended wishes on International Yoga Day 2024

Kiara Advani

The Don 3 actress shared a picture of herself performing the wheel pose which is known as Chakrasana in hatha yoga and Urdhva dhanurasana in ashtanga yoga. Kiara Advani wrote alongside ‘Happy Yoga Day’. See here:-

Urmila Matondkar

The Rangeela girl took to her Instagram and shared a picture of her performing the Natarajasana and expressed that Yoga must be a lifestyle and not a post of one day. She believes that it is something way more than a physical workout but ‘mental, emotional, and above all spiritual (not religious) in a way deeper sense.” Read Urmila Matondkar's long note here:-

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani

The newly-wed duo shared a carousel of pictures doing some partner yoga poses. Their long note read, "Together in wellness and all things beautiful.” Wishing people on the occasion, Rakul Preet Singh shared that she feels Yoga is moreover a state of mind, bliss, and also a feeling of being one with yourself and the universe. See here:-

Shilpa Shetty

The actress shared a video on her Instagram where she can be seen quoting Lord Krishna’s popular verse from the holy Bhagavad Gita - ‘bandhur ātmātmanas tasya yenātmaivātmanā jitaḥ, anātmanas tu śhatrutve vartetātmaiva śhatru-vat.’ This means For those who have conquered the mind, it is their friend. For those who have failed to do so, the mind works like an enemy. Watch what Shilpa Shetty said next after this:-

Neha Dhupia

Neha Dhupia also shared a carousel of pictures from her yoga session and was seen effortlessly acing all the poses. Don’t forget her cute daughter Mehr, who is trying to attempt a yoga pose too. The actress wrote alongside, “Practise your practice every day…. It’s never too early to start or too late to stop.”

Anupam Kher

The Kaagaz 2 actor who has already been quite vocal about yoga and its benefits took to his Instagram and shared a video of him performing the same. Anupam Kher compilation video was accompanied by a caption that read, “Yoga is the journey of the self, through the self, to the self! Heartiest greetings and congratulations to all of you on International Yoga Day. My salute to all my yoga gurus.”

Hema Malini

Bollywood’s Dreamgirl shared a carousel of her performing yoga from earlier in the day. She celebrated the day with Brijwasis in her political constituency Mathura. In her note alongside, Hema Malini wrote, “Do you remember what is this important day which the whole world celebrates? And it is India’s legacy to the world- Yes! It is #InternationalDayOfYoga.”

Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemu

The celebrity couple shared a carousel of performing a family yoga session also featuring their daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemu. In a quirky note alongside, she wrote, “Do yoga because punching people is against the law.” See here:-

Several other celebs including Patralekhaa, Esha Gupta, and Neetu Kapoor have also shared their wishes on the day with a piece of glimpse from their life. Check out:-

For the unversed, 2024 marks the 10th International Day of Yoga and this year’s global theme for today is “Yoga for Self and Society.”

