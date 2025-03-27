Shraddha Kapoor’s Rs 28,500 bustier and flared pants ensemble is straight out of ‘Suits’

This is the season of back-to-back corporate looks and Shraddha Kapoor isn’t backing down from serving her office siren glam. The beauty maven and fan-favorite diva appeared in an all-white boss-babe attire and turned heads with her alluring charm. Last seen in Stree 2 after giving viewers a jolly good time, Shraddha is now giving her fans masterclasses in fashion. So, let’s take some notes.

Recently, the multi-hyphenate star made a commanding appearance at an event. As a key person in attendance, Shraddha donned a suave ensemble that was equal parts stylish and sophisticated. Her two-piece co-ord set was from the trending clothing brand Maje.

The TJMM actress sported a white bustier top and matching flared pants. The strapless bustier featured a body-hugging silhouette, flaunting Shradhha’s curves gracefully. The bustier featured jewelry buttons in pearl floral embellishments, adding a touch of luxury and femininity to the fit. It also boasted flap pockets on each side for a more sophisticated look.

Shraddha Kapoor paired her fancy bustier with matching flared pants, creating a voguish ensemble. Her bustier top and flared pants came with a price tag of Rs 28,500 each.

The Chhichhore actress accessorized her corporate-chic look with two silver metallic cuff bracelets and gold dangling earrings. This trendy jewelry complemented Shraddha’s Pinterest-worthy look perfectly. She slipped in Christian Louboutin Degrastrass pumps, featuring rhinestones-studded finish and red sole, worth over Rs 1,25,000.

Advertisement

The dancing diva boasted soft glam makeup for this look with a natural base, neutral eyeshadows, and nude pink lips. She tossed her hair open in soft wavy strands, perfectly suiting her off-shoulder look.



Shraddha Kapoor aced the office siren look. Her trending monochromatic corporate attire, adorned with metallic and gold jewelry will definitely get pinned on fashionistas’ corporate slay moodboard.