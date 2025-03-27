Shraddha Kapoor’s Rs 28,500 bustier and flared pants ensemble is straight out of ‘Suits’
Shraddha Kapoor radiated style and panache in a monochromatic corporate ensemble featuring a strapless bustier and flared pants. Check out her outfit details!
This is the season of back-to-back corporate looks and Shraddha Kapoor isn’t backing down from serving her office siren glam. The beauty maven and fan-favorite diva appeared in an all-white boss-babe attire and turned heads with her alluring charm. Last seen in Stree 2 after giving viewers a jolly good time, Shraddha is now giving her fans masterclasses in fashion. So, let’s take some notes.
Recently, the multi-hyphenate star made a commanding appearance at an event. As a key person in attendance, Shraddha donned a suave ensemble that was equal parts stylish and sophisticated. Her two-piece co-ord set was from the trending clothing brand Maje.
The TJMM actress sported a white bustier top and matching flared pants. The strapless bustier featured a body-hugging silhouette, flaunting Shradhha’s curves gracefully. The bustier featured jewelry buttons in pearl floral embellishments, adding a touch of luxury and femininity to the fit. It also boasted flap pockets on each side for a more sophisticated look.
Shraddha Kapoor paired her fancy bustier with matching flared pants, creating a voguish ensemble. Her bustier top and flared pants came with a price tag of Rs 28,500 each.
The Chhichhore actress accessorized her corporate-chic look with two silver metallic cuff bracelets and gold dangling earrings. This trendy jewelry complemented Shraddha’s Pinterest-worthy look perfectly. She slipped in Christian Louboutin Degrastrass pumps, featuring rhinestones-studded finish and red sole, worth over Rs 1,25,000.
The dancing diva boasted soft glam makeup for this look with a natural base, neutral eyeshadows, and nude pink lips. She tossed her hair open in soft wavy strands, perfectly suiting her off-shoulder look.
Shraddha Kapoor aced the office siren look. Her trending monochromatic corporate attire, adorned with metallic and gold jewelry will definitely get pinned on fashionistas’ corporate slay moodboard.
Sara Ali Khan’s Rs 45,500 hand-painted kurta set brings Nawabi princess vibes with a poetic charm perfect for spring