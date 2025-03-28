Shilpa Shetty looks breathtaking in Rs 1.25L dress that fuses tropical florals, bold cuts, and just the right sparkle

It’s no secret that Shilpa Shetty loves all things fashion and never shies away from stepping out of her comfort zone to experiment. Often snapped slaying in statement pieces, she is a total diva when it comes to impeccable taste. She was recently seen in a luxe gown with an even more luxurious price tag. Let’s take a look at how she styled this ensemble.

The Sukhee actor curated her look with a black palette and added a pop of color with pink, orange, and green. Looking stylish as ever, she looked absolutely stunning in the gown. Designed with the appearance of a two-piece pattern, the gown featured a flowy silhouette. Adding a dash of flair, the fit was styled with pleats and a touch of sparkle.

For the top half, Shilpa chose a vibrant palette with a floral design. Featuring a deep neckline, the fit-and-flare design of the dress perfectly accentuated the star’s well-maintained figure. The tropical design of the top added just the right twist to the look. Perfect for posh nights, this outfit can be styled for dinner parties and cocktail evenings. Designed by Papa Don't Preach, the outfit came with a hefty price tag of Rs. 1,25,500.

Adding a modern touch to her ensemble, she opted for a thigh-high slit in the gown. For footwear, the diva chose a pair of strappy black stilettos. Adding another pop to her look, she styled gold-toned anklets and looked fabulous as she smiled at the paps. Perfect for posh nights, this outfit can be styled for dinner parties and cocktail evenings.

For the rest of her accessories, Shetty matched the sparkle on her dress and went for a gold-toned palette. Adding bracelets on both wrists, she also flaunted a statement ring. Going a little extra with her earrings, she chose a pair of heavy danglers in pink and gold. She kept her neck bare to elevate the floral top.

As she got ready for the event, the star styled her locks in her signature waves. Keeping it classy, she opted for a contoured makeup base. Highlighting her playful eyes, she applied heavy brown eyeshadow and completed the look with voluminous lashes. A touch of blush and a nude lip shade tied the look together beautifully.

What do you think of Shilpa’s latest look?