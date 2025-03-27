Shraddha Kapoor is open to reprising female version of Govinda’s iconic role from film that co-starred her dad Shakti Kapoor; can you guess?

Shraddha Kapoor is one of the most popular actresses in Bollywood. She surely knows how to make the best use of her social media. With a massive follower base on Instagram, she often keeps her fans entertained with her interactive posts. The actress’s latest post was about her wish to reprise the female version of Govinda's iconic Raja Babu, a film that also starred her father, veteran actor Shakti Kapoor .

On March 27, Shraddha Kapoor took to her Instagram handle and shared a couple of stunning pictures, channeling her brunette charm. In the post, the actress looked gorgeous in a white corset top, complemented by dewy makeup and a pink lip shade. In the close-up photos, she also flaunted her stylish eyeglasses as she looked away from the camera, striking stunning poses.

"Raja Babu (accompanied by smiling face with sunglasses emoji) ka female version banana bolun David fir ko???"

Post shared by Shraddha Kapoor

Soon after the post was shared, Shraddha’s Stree 2 co-star Tamannaah Bhatia expressed her amusement as she quipped, "Epic," followed by multiple laughter emojis. In addition to this, the actress’ brother and actor Siddhanth Kapoor wrote, "Ladaa babu toh gayee" and the actress responded with a laugh as she replied, "thahahahah"

In addition to this, several users flooded the comments section with their humorous reactions. A fan asked, "Nandu ka role kon krega? " while another inquired about "Crime Master Gogo?" A third fan exclaimed, "Caption haan haan kiyu nhi issi din ka toh intzar haiNandu ka role kon karega ?????" while another fan chimed in, "Rani babu?? Bana do david sir plsss humble request."

Directed by David Dhawan, Raja Babu is a comedy action film that was released back in 1994. The film featured Govinda in the titular role, Shraddha’s father and veteran actor Shakti Kapoor in the role of iconic Nandu Sabka Bandhu, Karisma Kapoor, Prem Chopra, and more in the key roles.

On the professional front, Shraddha was last seen in horror-comedy Stree 2. She is yet to make an official announcement on her next venture. Nonetheless, producer Nikhil Dwivedi earlier this year had shared an image of the script of Nagin. It hinted about the film being ready to go on the floors.