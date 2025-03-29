5 Best dressed of the week: Ananya Panday, Rashmika Mandanna, and more celebs who served ultimate look

Just like every week, celebrities didn’t hold back from making style statements for various occasions, from red carpets to casual outings. As always, we’ve rounded up the top 5 best-dressed stars of the week who left us spellbound with their stunning fashion choices. Let’s dive in!

1. Ananya Panday

The Bollywood Bae— or should we say Call Me Bae fame— Ananya Panday always tops the fashion charts. With her impeccable style, she continues to inspire Gen Z and millennials, and her latest all-black look was no exception.

For the Pinkvilla Screen and Style Icons Awards, Ananya stunned on the black carpet in a sleek Keri gown from Cult Gaia, worth Rs 90,000. The dress featured a sultry design with a round neckline, fitted full sleeves, and a side waist cut-out with a knot at the center. The fitted silhouette flowed seamlessly into a skirt, making it a perfect choice for a glamorous event.

She accessorized with golden earrings and rings, completing the look with side-parted hair cascading past her shoulders.

2. Shilpa Shetty

When it comes to the best-dressed list, how can we forget our fitness queen, Shilpa Shetty? Her love for experimenting with new styles always keeps us hooked.

This time, she stunned in a breathtaking gown featuring a black base with vibrant pops of pink, orange, and green. The ensemble gave the illusion of a two-piece, with a blouse-like design adorned with a multicolored floral pattern and delicate spaghetti straps.

The bottom featured a bold thigh-high slit, adding an edgy touch, while the attached pallu draped elegantly over her shoulder, giving it a saree-like twist. She completed the look with statement multicolored earrings and styled her hair in loose waves.

3. Shraddha Kapoor

Another standout best-dressed look comes from Shraddha Kapoor, who exuded boss-babe energy in an all-white ensemble at a recent event.

She donned a chic bustier top featuring a strapless design, a body-hugging silhouette, and a closed front—perfect for making a powerful boardroom statement.

Creating monochromatic magic, the Stree 2 actress paired it with high-waisted, flared white pants. She kept her hair open and middle-parted, complementing the look with silver hoop earrings and statement rings.

4. Malaika Arora

Malaika Arora, known for her grace and iconic dance numbers, embraced tradition in an ivory Anarkali set from Surily G, priced at Rs 85,000, for her Holi shoot. She paired it with an ivory organza dupatta featuring Gota work worth Rs 22,500.

The deep V-neckline, intricate embroidery, and billowy silhouette exuded elegance, while the backless design added allure. She styled her hair in a braided updo with shimmery threads and soft waves.

A polki choker from Ishhaara, floral earrings, and a dainty cross pendant completed her regal yet contemporary look.

5. Rashmika Mandanna

For the trailer launch of her upcoming movie, Sikander, Rashmika Mandanna embraced her favorite Korean-style aesthetic, keeping the dark palette in focus.

She opted for a full-sleeved brown shirt featuring a closed front and a classic collar design. To keep the look sleek, she tucked it into a long brown skirt that reached her ankles, with a waistband that seamlessly tied the ensemble together.

Ensuring a polished finish, Rashmika styled her hair in a sleek bun, accessorizing with simple studs and rings for an effortlessly elegant touch.

This week, celebrities wowed us with their glamorous looks at various events, and we can’t wait to see what next week has in store. Stay tuned!