Meet actor who was Miss India finalist, daughter of ex-Navy officer, debuted with flop film, worked with Akshay Kumar, Shahid Kapoor and now...

Meet the actress who started as a Miss India finalist and comes from a family with a strong naval background, her father is a retired Indian Navy rear admiral. Though her debut film didn’t do well at the box office, she didn’t let that hold her back. Over the years, she’s shared the screen with stars like Akshay Kumar, Shahid Kapoor, and Kiara Advani, carving a space for herself in the industry. Now, she’s gearing up for her next big project alongside Saif Ali Khan. Still guessing? It’s none other than Nikita Dutta!

Nikita Dutta, a Bollywood actress with a diverse career, first gained attention as a finalist in Femina Miss India 2012. Coming from a naval background, her father is a retired rear admiral of the Indian Navy. She spent most of her early years in Visakhapatnam and Mumbai.

The actress made her Bollywood debut in 2014 with Lekar Hum Deewana Dil, a romantic comedy. Although the film failed at the box office, she quickly transitioned to television, making her small-screen debut in Dream Girl (2015), where she played Lakshmi, an aspiring actress, opposite Mohsin Khan.

Her breakthrough came with Ek Duje Ke Vaaste, in which she portrayed the strong-willed Suman alongside Namik Paul. She later played a lawyer in Haasil (2017-2018), co-starring Zayed Khan and Vatsal Sheth.

Returning to films, Nikita featured in Gold (2018) alongside Akshay Kumar and gained more recognition with Kabir Singh (2019), where she starred alongside Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani. In a previous interview with Hindustan Times, she reflected on her career choices post-Kabir Singh, admitting she didn’t focus on public relations as much as she should have.

Expanding her filmography, she played the lead in The Big Bull (2021) with Abhishek Bachchan and appeared in the supernatural horror Dybbuk (2021) with Emraan Hashmi. She also starred in the Netflix web series Khakee: The Bihar Chapter (2022) and the coming-of-age drama Maska (2020). In 2024, she made her Marathi film debut with Gharat Ganpati, receiving positive reviews.

Now, Nikita Dutta is gearing up for her next big project Jewel Thief - The Heist Begins, alongside Saif Ali Khan, Jaideep Ahlawat, and others. The film is set to premiere on Netflix on April 25, 2025.