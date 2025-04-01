Bollywood Newswrap, April 1: Fawad Khan, Vaani Kapoor’s Abir Gulaal locks release date; Shraddha Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur in talks for love story

Today, April 1, 2025, was filled with a lot of Bollywood updates. This newswrap is here to help you in case you missed out on reading any important story. From Fawad Khan and Vaani Kapoor’s film Abir Gulaal locking a release date to Shraddha Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur being in talks for a love story, here are the top headlines of the day.

Here are the top 5 Bollywood news stories of April 1, 2025:

1. Fawad Khan and Vaani Kapoor’s Abir Gulaal gets release date

The teaser of Fawad Khan’s comeback Bollywood movie Abir Gulaal has been released. He stars opposite Vaani Kapoor in the romantic comedy. The teaser offers a peek into the lead pair’s chemistry. The theatrical release date of Abir Gulaal has been revealed as May 9, 2025.

2. Shraddha Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur might reunite for a love story

Pinkvilla has exclusively learned that Mohit Suri is planning a love story with Shraddha Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur. A source shared, “He has discussed the basic idea with the duo and will now proceed towards developing the script further. It’s in the nascent stage, and there will be clarity on the reunion by the end of this year.”

3. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, and Aaradhya dance to Kajra Re

Many visuals of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan from the actress’ cousin’s wedding have surfaced on the internet. In a recent video, the couple was seen dancing to their iconic song Kajra Re. Abhishek and Aishwarya were also accompanied by their daughter, Aaradhya, on the stage.

4. Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, Ananya Panday, Navya Nanda attend IPL match

Suhana Khan and her rumored boyfriend, Agastya Nanda, as well as Navya Naveli Nanda and Ananya Panday, attended the recent IPL match between the Mumbai Indians and the Kolkata Knight Riders. They were spotted by the paparazzi while leaving the Wankhede Stadium.

5. Kartik Aaryan and Karan Johar team up for a high-concept comedy franchise

In an exclusive report, Pinkvilla revealed that Kartik Aaryan and Karan Johar are joining hands again after Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri. A source stated, “Mrigdeep Singh Lamba has been working on this high-concept comedy for a while now, and the film is being designed as a trilogy with Kartik Aaryan in the lead. Karan loved the concept and instantly agreed to bankroll the project for the big screen.”

