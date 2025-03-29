Shilpa Shetty’s unconventional off-duty fit features quirky skirt that might just be the coolest Gen Z staple

Shilpa Shetty does it again with her fashion-forward styling and serves the ultimate Gen-Z fashion inspo in a quirky skirt and a cool jacket. Check out her three-piece off-duty outfit.

By Anshita Singh Kashikar
Published on Mar 29, 2025  |  06:04 PM IST |  1.6K
Shilpa Shetty
Shilpa Shetty Kundra, the fitness mogul and style icon, has a decade-spanning fashion influence on generations. The 49-year-old actress has served a streak of glam looks but her everyday ensembles aren’t basic either. The diva was recently spotted in cool-chic attire that might even overshadow most Gen Z stars' fashion game. The Shut Up and Bounce icon turned heads in a 3-piece deconstructed ensemble that was equal parts chic and hip-hop. 

 

Recently, the reality TV judge was spotted wearing a black tank top, ripped white jacket, and beguiling skirt, and this combo absolutely rocked. The white crop jacket from Shilpa’s drip was a ripped and deconstructed piece, adding a voguish touch to her ‘omw-to-vanity’ look. She wore a black tank top under the cropped jacket for a contrasting B&W style. 

However, the pièce de résistance of Shilpa’s fit was her billowy gray skirt. The beguiling skirt that might seem like baggy trousers at first was actually a voguish full-length skirt that had a bohemian feel to it. It featured an uneven hem featuring adjustable drawstrings on each side. This B-boy aesthetic gray skirt featured buttons at the front and, surprisingly, on the bottom of the back as well. 

Mrs. Kundra accessorized her commute look with a long beaded chain that subtly added a chic look to her fit. She further added a black band and a dainty bracelet to her OOTD.

Shilpa Shetty looked effortlessly gorgeous in this fit, flaunting her evergreen glamour in her go-to make-up. She adorned her smoky eyes with brown eyeshadows and smudged liner. The fashionista completed her look with warm cheeks and nude pink lips. 

The fitness maven’s latest Gen Z look is a testament to her unwavering attention to fashion trends. The ripped jacket and bohemian skirt were a fashion-forward pick that Shetty carried with style and panache. 

Latest Articles