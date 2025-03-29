Shraddha Kapoor goes make-up-free with her effortless attire styled with flip-flops worth Rs 15,490

Shraddha Kapoor continues to make the case of unapologetically appearing with no make-up in front of the paparazzi and proving that going bare-faced doesn’t make her any less chic. The actress paired her casual outing ensemble with a few luxury pieces and flaunted just her smile as the ultimate accessory.

The Stree actress, who is working on another sequel to her blockbuster horror-comedy movie, was spotted in her everyday effortless style with no hint of added hues on her face. However, she still looked like a captivating beauty in her raw form. The fan-favorite slayer wore a statuesque, laid-back gym ensemble for the morning outing.

Shraddha threw on a crisp white t-shirt for her off-duty look that featured short sleeves and a crew neck. She paired the tee with high-waist navy blue tights to complete her activewear. Kapoor wore absolutely no make-up for the casual outing and just boasted a subtle glee seeing the paps. She threw her hair in open strands that framed her face gracefully.

Up and about with her daily fitness routine, the TJMM actress carried a large utility bag. The H&M padded sports tote bag with compartments was a perfect handbag pick to complement her active day look.

Advertisement

Shraddha’s attire screamed “I’m just a girl” as the diva carried a cutesy blue scrunchy with her sportswear.

The multi-hyphenate personality complemented her everyday activewear with the high-end footwear brand, Birkenstock. Shraddha wore the brand’s Arizona Natural Leather sandals in crisp white, worth Rs 15,490, matching her leisure look.

Shraddha Kapoor’s latest no-makeup look was a testament to her unapologetic and relatable personality, which makes her a fan favorite. The diva flaunted a poised smile and panache, winning hearts with her personality more than her glamor.

The lauded actress is busy shooting the 3rd sequel of her blockbuster hit Stree. Meanwhile, Shradhha is not deprioritizing serving awe-inspiring fashion moments. From girl-boss monochromatic looks to breathtaking ethnic sharara slays, the diva remains on top of her fashion game.